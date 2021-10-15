Sion flyover to be closed on weekends for repairs

The Mumbai Traffic Police, on Friday announced that the Sion flyover will be closed for a period of three months, every weekend owing to the repair work undertaken by the Maharashtra State Roads Development Corporation (MSRDC).

The traffic police have put in place road restrictions and chalked out alternate routes for the convenience of the motorists. The flyover will be closed for the weekend — Friday evening to Monday morning, from October 15 to January 9, 2022.

“The flyover will be closed for vehicles from 10pm on Saturdays to 6am on Mondays,” said a senior traffic police officer.

Diversions: North-bound [Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road]

Heavy vehicles coming from Mumbai Dock or south Mumbai shall take right tum from Arora Junction towards Four Lane Road then take a right turn for Wadala bridge, Barkat Ali Naka, Chhatrapati Shivaji Chowk, Barkat Ali Dargah Road [Sevree-Chembur Lind Road], Bhakti Park-Wadala-Anik Depot road and go by Ahuja bridge towards their destination.

Heavy vehicles coming from south Mumbai towards Arora Junction shall take a right turn.

Heavy vehicles coming from Mazagoan Rey Road, Kalachowky, Four lane Road shall take left turm under Wadala bridge, then shall go towards Barkat Ali Naka, Shanti Nagar, Bhakti Park, Anik Depot, Ahuja Bridge and then shall proceed towards their destination Thane, New Mumbai.

Vehicles coming from Bombay Port Trust or south Mumbai via BPT Road shall go by Sewree Link Road­ Wadala, Anik Depot, Ahuja Bridge and then towards Thane and Navi Mumbai.

Vehicles Coming from Sion Hospital junction shall take a left turn at Sion Hospital junction and then shall go by Sulochana Shetty Marg to go towards Mahim.

Heavy vehicles shall take a left turn from Sion Circle and shall go towards road No-6 (RL Kelkar Marg) then shall take left tum at Deshpande Chowk and then shall go towards Sion railway station, LBS Road, Kurla (West).

Heavy vehicles coming from Mahim, Kumbharwada towards Sion hospital junction shall take a right turn, go towards MG Road left turn to Four Lane Road, then right turn at Wadala bridge to go towards Barkat Ali, Shanti Nagar, Bhakti Park, Anik Depot, Ahuja bridge and then towards their destination.