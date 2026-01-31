Mumbai: Election officials held a training for Booth Level Officers (BLOs) on voter list verification in the Malabar Hill Assembly constituency on January 27, but several school teachers could not attend as the session took place during school hours. The training forms part of preparations for the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists. SIR-related training in pre-exam days puts extra pressure on teachers

The Deputy Tahsildar (Election) organised the training where officials had to map names in the existing voter list with the final electoral roll prepared during the 2002 special revision. Election officials said this exercise is meant to improve the accuracy and reliability of electoral data.

Officials said they found errors in the mapping data submitted by some BLOs, many of whom are school teachers. “Since this data will be submitted to the government, the administration has stressed the need for correct and verified information,” an official said. Officials said mistakes in voter mapping could lead to duplication or omission of names in the final voter list.

To address these issues, officials conducted the training to guide BLOs on using the BLO application and carrying out pre-SIR mapping. The session covered verifying voter details, identifying duplicate entries, and deleting names of voters who have migrated or died.

Several teachers, however, said on condition of anonymity that they could not attend the training as it clashed with school timings. They said they could not leave classes unattended, particularly during a critical academic period.

Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations are set to begin in a few days, while exams for Classes 1 to 9 are scheduled within the next month. Teachers said their presence in schools remains essential for completing the syllabus, conducting revisions, and managing examination-related work. They added that holding election-related training during school hours places extra pressure on them.