MUMBAI: In a historic spiritual gathering during the five-day Jain Diksha Mahotsav 2026, six family lineages will effectively come to an end, as every member renounces worldly life to embrace monkhood this Sunday. Six families’ lineage to end as 64 Jains embrace monkhood

A total of 64 mumukshus or aspiring monks, 18 male and 46 female, will take diksha at the ceremony between 4.40 am and 11 am on Sunday. The ceremony, which will be held at Thackeray Ground in Chikuwadi, Borivali, is expected to draw nearly 100,000 devotees. The five-day celebration, titled Sanyamrang Utsav, began on February 4 and will conclude with the diksha ceremony on Sunday.

The aspirants represent a wide age spectrum, from a 72-year-old senior to an eight-year-old child. They hail from nine regions, including Surat, Ahmedabad, Banaskantha, Saurashtra, Mumbai, Pune, Udaipur, Hinganghat, Raipur, and Ujjain, as well as two aspirants from the United States, reflecting the global spiritual reach of Jainism.

Among the six families taking this path together is a Mumbai-based household where chartered accountant Harshilbhai Bhadresh Shah, 34, has shut down his firm to renounce worldly life alongside his wife Priyalben, 33, and their eight-year-old daughter Dhruti Kumari. Mumbai residents Parvinbhai Hirani, 66, and his wife Lataben, 61, are another couple choosing the ascetic path.

From Raipur, businessman Ashishbhai Rajendraji Surana, 44, will take diksha with his wife Rituben, 42, and their sons Aryan, 16, and Arush, 14. Ahmedabad residents Sameerbhai Kantilal Shah, 52, and his wife Ruchikaben, 49, will also become monks; their son and daughter had already embraced diksha four years ago.

From Surat, Champakben Mohanlal Morkhiya, 61, along with family members Shilpaben, 52, and Harshil, 26, will renounce worldly life, while their daughter had taken diksha earlier. Also from Surat, Mayurbhai Manharbhai Shah, 42, and his wife Rimpleben, 36, will follow their 11-year-old son, who entered monkhood four years ago.

Manish Shah Kheralu, coordinator of Adhyatma Parivar, a Jain spiritual organisation, said that with every member of these families turning monks, their family lines will cease to continue. Since the mumukshus are not permitted to use mobile phones, communication with them was facilitated through Kheralu.

Explaining their decision, Kheralu said, “They were deeply influenced by the teachings of Jainacharya Shri Yog Tilak Suriswarji Maharaj and came to believe that worldly possessions cannot provide permanent happiness.”

According to Kheralu, the Maharaj teaches that lasting peace and constant happiness can only be attained through self-realisation along the path shown by Lord Mahavir. He added that human birth is rare and should be made meaningful.

Prospective aspirants were encouraged to spend time in Gurukul Vaas to understand the discipline of ascetic life before making their final decision. “Only after undergoing practice and training, and recognising the superiority of spiritual joy over material pleasure, did they choose to adopt the principles laid down by Lord Mahavir,” said Kheralu, quoting his Maharaj.

The Diksha Mahotsav has been planned on a grand scale. Community meals, known as Sadharmik Bhakti, have been arranged for over 200,000 devotees, with a massive dining hall capable of seating more than 10,000 people at a time and serving food three times daily. To spread the spiritual message further, sweets will be distributed to more than 100,000 households.

Over 200 Jain organisations from Mumbai and 1,800 trustees have been invited, generating widespread enthusiasm within the community. Adding to the festive atmosphere, the Derasar premises will be illuminated each evening with over 1,000 lamps, creating an ambience reminiscent of Diwali while marking a profound celebration of faith and renunciation.