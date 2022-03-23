Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Skins of tiger, snake, animal teeth, ghost detection machines seized from arrested Thane godman’s residence
mumbai news

Skins of tiger, snake, animal teeth, ghost detection machines seized from arrested Thane godman’s residence

After a 40-year-old self-proclaimed godman and his two accomplices were arrested by the Chitalsar Police in Thane city for striking his nine-year-old nephew on his private parts and then locking him in the washroom, the police have recovered tiger skins, teeth of different animals, skins of snakes and ghost detection machines from the accused’s residence
Thane Chitalsar Manpada police officials with the seized skins of tiger, snake and animal teeth among other materials used by a self-proclaimed godman, who was arrested along with his two aides, at a press conference in Thane on Wednesday. (PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT PHOTO)
Thane Chitalsar Manpada police officials with the seized skins of tiger, snake and animal teeth among other materials used by a self-proclaimed godman, who was arrested along with his two aides, at a press conference in Thane on Wednesday. (PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT PHOTO)
Published on Mar 23, 2022 09:20 PM IST
Copy Link
ByAnamika Gharat, Thane

After a 40-year-old self-proclaimed godman and his two accomplices were arrested by the Chitalsar Police in Thane city for striking his nine-year-old nephew on his private parts and then locking him in the washroom, the police have recovered tiger skins, teeth of different animals, skins of snakes and ghost detection machines from the accused’s residence.

The police arrested the godman and his aides for the crime under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act and Anti-Superstition and Black Magic Act.

The accused, Kuldip Nikam, Kishor Navale and Sneha Shinde, were arrested on March 14 and were in police custody for 10 days as per the court orders. After further investigation and search at the accused’s house, police found all these materials that the accused have used for black magic, threatening and looting several people.

A police officer said, “Navale, who works under Nikam, has kept some of the equipment and two tiger skins and skin of a snake at his residence in Badlapur. All materials worth 6.50 lakh were recovered. We are investigating as to where he got the animals’ teeth and skins. These things were used to perform some black magic practices.”

According to police officials, Priyanka Shelke, 31, Nikam’s sister who filed a complaint against him, came to stay with him after she separated from her husband. Nikam would regularly hint that her son was dangerous and should be kept away from them. He alleged that the boy would turn into a murderer and a sexual assaulter in the future. For this, he claimed that the boy needed to be sacrificed. He used to physically assault the boy and beat his private parts with sticks. They also used to lock him in the bathroom naked for hours.

Nikam worked in a religious organisation for a few years and had his own social media handle. He lost his job in marketing and started consulting people who wanted to practice black magic. He also charged a lot of money to rid people of their problems.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Dr Narendra Dabholkar was gunned down by two motorcycle-riding attackers on August 20, 2013. (AP FILE)

    Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

    Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.

  • Police said the district administration has invoked prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh. (Getty Images)

    1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops

    The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.

  • Hundreds of villagers went on a rampage and even torched four vehicles on the premises of Balthar police station, police said. (Getty Images)

    Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar

    On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.

  • Work underway near Bhalswa lake. (Sourced)

    Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up

    Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.

  • Vikas Kumar is an officer of the 1988 batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service, and was earlier working as the executive director (operations) in the DMRC, prior to his current role as director (operations), DMRC. (Sourced)

    L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited

    Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out