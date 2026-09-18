‘Smear campaign’: Sachin Waze on Disha Salian case

MUMBAI: Dismissed police officer Sachin Waze has approached the special NIA court alleging a “smear campaign” against him after his name surfaced in a fresh CBI FIR registered in connection with the death of celebrity manager Disha Salian.

Waze, currently in judicial custody in the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiren murder cases, has sought to be heard before the court passes any order on his production before the CBI. In his application filed on Thursday, Waze claimed that the publicity surrounding the case was being used to prejudice his ongoing criminal proceedings and bail pleas.

Waze said he learnt “through newspapers and other sources” that the CBI had registered a case in which his name was mentioned. He stressed that he had not been named as an accused in the FIR.

Through his advocate Disha Hatkar, Waze alleged that the mention of his name in the FIR had triggered a “smear campaign” by certain advocates and media persons, portraying him as part of a wider nexus involving former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, actor Rhea Chakraborty and “renowned politicians”.

Waze also denied any suggestion that he had made an extra-judicial confession, saying he had no connection with the allegation. “No question of any extra-judicial confession arises at all,” he said.

Waze has also asked the NIA court to hear his side before allowing the CBI to secure his production from NIA custody in connection with the case. He has sought an opportunity to respond if the CBI approaches the court for his production.

The application comes days after the CBI registered an FIR following the Bombay High Court’s September 2 direction for a fresh investigation into Salian’s death. The court directed the agency to record the statement of Salian’s father, Satish Salian, and investigate all aspects surrounding the circumstances of her death. It also directed that no person be treated as an accused unless the investigating officer finds sufficient grounds to raise reasonable suspicion against them.