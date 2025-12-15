MUMBAI: Residents of Marine Drive, Churchgate and Nariman Point in Mumbai’s A ward came together at the Cricket Club of India last week for a closed-door meeting to interact with former corporators in the run-up to the upcoming civic elections. A key objective of the meeting was to urge greater public participation in the electoral process, particularly in South Mumbai, which recorded the lowest voter turnout during the assembly elections. SoBo residents meet, flag traffic, access and civic issues before BMC polls

The discussion focused on a range of civic issues in the area. These included demands to open one end of Nariman Point to the public, review the proposed road connector between Nariman Point and General Bhonsle Marg, and make pedestrian underpasses at G Road, Pizza By The Bay and along the Madam Cama Road-Marine Drive promenade. Residents also raised concerns about the chaos caused by crowds on the promenade, bad footpaths and the problem of speeding vehicles late at night.

The interaction was organised by Vinay Somani, who brought the residents together along with former corporators Harshita and Makarand Narwekar. Prior to the meeting, the group also met local MLA Rahul Narwekar.

Ashok Gupta, vice-president of the Marine Drive Residents Association (MDRA), highlighted concerns about infrastructure planning in the area. “When the Backbay Reclamation first happened, a road connecting Marine Drive to Nariman Point was sanctioned, alongside the NCPA to NCPA Marg, Maker Chamber VI Road, Free Press Marg and then to Gen Bhosale Marg,” he said. “It couldn’t be completed back then, but if it were to be done now, it would greatly help in decongesting all traffic at Nariman Point and Cuffe Parade.”

Referring to a meeting at Vidhan Bhavan on December 6, Gupta said, “We were told that MMRDA is making a connector from Nariman Point to Lalit building, Cuffe Parade. We said that we wanted the original plan to be implemented. All the hawkers on the stretch can be rehoused, and an open plot between Maker Chamber VI on Jamnalal Bajaj Marg and the sea can be used for a parking tower or a garden.” Gupta stressed that all planning needed to be carried out in consultation with residents, who are the primary beneficiaries of the space.

The SoBo residents also discussed the growing pressure on the promenade opposite the residential buildings on Marine Drive, attributing it to the floating population arriving by train at Charni Road, Marine Lines and Churchgate stations. “They get down at Marine Lines station, cross the road and sit on the promenade,” Somani said. “There is a crowd around the Marine Drive buildings while the rest of Marine Drive across the gymkhana and Chowpatty is relatively uncluttered.”

As a possible solution, residents suggested experimenting with a free, standees-only bus service from Churchgate to Nariman Point and Chowpatty and back during peak evening hours. “It may solve the problem. It will also disperse more people onto Chowpatty, making the promenade more walkable for regular walkers,” Somani said.

Somani also pointed out that between 5 pm and 8 pm, pedestrian crossings on Marine Drive became chaotic, affecting both traffic flow and residents. “This endless crossing of pedestrians is causing a big headache for residents as well as motorists on Marine Drive,” he said.

Another long-pending demand raised at the meeting was the reopening of the closed end of Nariman Point from 6 am to 10 pm. “It’s one of the best spots on Marine Drive,” said Somani. “The breeze and the sense of well-being there is something else. It was shut during the Covid-19 pandemic and never opened again. Many representations were made but to no avail.”

Sunil Goenka, a resident of C Road, drew attention to the poor condition and design of footpaths in the area. “The uneven footpaths of incorrect height are not walkable and neither are they wheelchair- and pram-friendly,” he said. Criticising recent designs, Goenka added, “Today, aesthetics do not matter but the design of a footpath should at least be practical.” He cited areas where surfacing had deteriorated and noted that the decorative finishes at Kala Ghoda and Fountain were not pedestrian-friendly. “The only model footpath is opposite Indian Merchant Chambers and should be replicated everywhere,” he said.

Other proposed developments, including pedestrian underpasses at G Road, Pizza By The Bay and the Madam Cama Road-Marine Drive promenade, were also discussed. While residents acknowledged that these could improve pedestrian movement, they pointed out that the persistent issue of vehicles having to go all the way to from Chowpatty to Nariman Point and vice-versa on account of a lack of U-turns on the stretch, which created a lot of congestion on Marine Drive, remained unresolved.

The meeting concluded with a call for SoBo residents to coordinate with their building management teams and active community members, contributing time and support towards preserving and improving the area’s heritage precinct. Somani added that the CCI meeting was also intended to motivate citizens to speak up ahead of the BMC elections. “Residents must vote and express themselves,” he stressed.