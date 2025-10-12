MUMBAI: For the first time, social media influencers feature in rules governing election campaign content, as the powerful role of online platforms in shaping public opinion – and potentially distorting it – figures prominently in rules announced by the Maharashtra Election Commission on October 9. Candidates and political parties will now have to get all campaign-related content vetted before posting it online. Social media, offline content will be vetted, says poll body

The new rules, titled “Order on Regulation of Media and Certification of Advertisements for Election Purposes, 2025”, have been announced ahead of local body polls in the state.

Apart from closely monitoring social media, the state election commission will also track offline content. It has prohibited the use of images or videos of places of worship, defence personnel or military establishments in campaign material.

The order bans content containing false allegations, derogatory remarks against other countries, and personal attacks on political parties or leaders, which may lead to invasion of the privacy of any political leader or individual in the polls. “Strict action” will be taken against those violating the rules, according to officials in the state election commission.

Spelling out the new rules, the poll body states, “Advertisements containing photographs or filming of places of worship; defamation of any court, person, or institution; criticism, derogatory remarks or insults against any other country; use of photographs or filming of officers or staff of the defence forces or of the defence forces themselves; false allegations against political parties, political leaders, or any other person and invasion of the privacy of any political leader or individual, shall not be broadcast or published, nor be granted pre-certification.”

In other words, political parties cannot refer to ‘Operation Sindoor’ or other military campaigns in their campaign content, to stir nationalistic sentiments to win the elections.

According to Suresh Kakani, secretary, state election commission, “The election commission has issued several orders in the past relating to campaign material, which led to some confusion. We have amalgamated all the previous orders and added new provisions to cover all aspects such as the use of social media, artificial intelligence, among other things.”

In its 23-page order, the election commission has acknowledged the power of social media in influencing election results. Hence, the order states, online campaigning will be closely monitored.

“Previous orders talked about hatred against communities but this one explains modes through which hatred can be spread, including social media. For instance, AI can be used to make fake images and videos, and people may get carried away by them. This can snowball into a major issue. We have also considered national security and incorporated this same in the order,” said another official from the poll body.

The commission says it is including social media within the ambit of the electronic media (news channels) and, hence, all advertisements for elections on social media must be approved by designated committees.

Monitoring committees will be set up at the district, municipal and state levels, to clear the social media and non-social media campaign material of political parties and their candidates.

“The monitoring committees must remain vigilant to curb fake news and misinformation spread through social media. For fact-checking and verification of suspected false information, assistance may be sought from Press Information Bureau (PIB), Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR), or police authorities. If noticed or brought to the attention, then immediate and appropriate action must be taken,” the order states. It adds that this is necessary to ensure that no single party or candidate is promoted through public or studio discussions.

If social media is used for election campaigning, the expenditure for preparing and designing that content, and payments to social media handlers must be included in the election expenses of the candidate or political party.

Recognising the sway social media influencers hold over voters, the election commission has said that they may express their views in favour of or opposing a certain party or individual. “This will invite some action because you cannot blow hot and blow cold at the same time, to favour someone,” remarked an official from the election commission.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court in a recent order directed the state election commission to conduct elections in all local bodies by January 31. This means polls are likely to be announced next month.