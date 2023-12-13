Social media platforms are major source for sale of drugs: Fadnavis

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the easy availability of drugs through social media platforms, particularly Instagram, is a major factor driving the surge in narcotics supply across Maharashtra. HT Image

In response to questions raised by the leader of the opposition, Ambadas Danve, and others in the council, Fadnavis said, “Drugs are openly being sold on Instagram, turning it into a marketplace for narcotics, with courier companies facilitating deliveries. We have issued warnings to courier companies, emphasising their responsibility in curbing this illicit trade.”

Opposition members also attempted to corner the government on the issue of drug kingpin Lalit Patil and the removal of Sanjiv Thakur from the position of dean at Sassoon Hospital in Pune.

To a question from MLCs Danve and Sachin Ahir about the possible arrest of the hospital’s dean, Fadnavis said, “We have already suspended the dean on grounds of negligence of duty. But if his ties to a drug network are established, appropriate action will be taken.”

Fadnavis clarified that so far, there had been no evidence of police involvement in smuggling drugs. For aiding Patil’s escape from the hospital, four policemen had been dismissed while two had been arrested and six had been suspended, he said.

Danve also raised questions about the functioning of drug factories, especially in acquiring monitored raw materials like methadone in large quantities. Fadnavis acknowledged the innovative methods employed by criminals and said, “They are mixing different chemicals to create these substances. However, we are closely monitoring such activities.”

Legislators expressed concern over the involvement of foreigners in drug trafficking within India. To this, Fadnavis said, “These individuals often prefer to be booked in a case, as it prevents their deportation until the case reaches a conclusion.” He highlighted the establishment of detention centres, including one in Mumbai, as an alternative to keeping such individuals in regular jails.

Lalit Patil emerged as the kingpin after the Sakinaka police recently busted a drug racket after a two-month-long operation. This operation included the seizure of mephedrone valued at about ₹300 crore and a raid at a drug manufacturing unit in Nashik. The case took a new turn after Patil, who was in Pune’s Yerawada prison over his role in another drug case but was admitted to Sassoon Hospital, escaped on October 2 while being taken for X-ray imaging. He was arrested in Karnataka two weeks later.