Monday, Aug 05, 2024
Society chairman booked for biting thumb of flat owner

ByManish Kumar Pathak
Aug 05, 2024 07:52 AM IST

The FIR has been registered under section 117 (2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

Mumbai: The MHB police have booked the chairman of a housing society in Dahisar West for biting the thumb of a 42-year-old flat owner in the society on Sunday following an altercation.

Aditya Desai, 42
According to the police, the victim Aditya Desai, 42, has given his flat in Amarnath Cooperative Society in the Mhatrewadi neighbourhood in Dahisar West on rent. Although his tenant comes home from work late at night, the watchman of his building shuts the gate as per instructions issued by the society chairman Nityanand Padiyal, 67, causing him much harassment.

While Desai had earlier written about the matter to Padiyal, on Sunday, visited the society to speak with him directly. But the argument that ensued between them soon turned into a fight, with both falling to the ground. Padiyal then allegedly bit Desai’s thumb, said deputy commissioner of police Anand Bhoite.

“We have registered a case against Padiyal based on the statement given by Desai. The FIR has been registered under section 117 (2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” said Bhoite.

Padiyal has been detained for further investigation, said police.

