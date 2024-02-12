Son killed by treachery: Vinod Ghosalkar

Mumbai: Days after Abhishek Ghosalkar was killed during a Facebook Live session with aspiring politician Mauris Noronha, former Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Vinod Ghosalkar said his son was brutally murdered by treachery and requested the baseless defamation of the family he halter forthwith. Meanwhile, two factions of the Shiv Sena continued sparring on Sunday, with chief minister Eknath Shinde referring to Uddhav Thackeray ‘Karamchand jasoos’, and both factions posting pictures of leaders from the rival camp with alleged criminals. HT Image

“My son Abhishek was brutally murdered by treachery. My family is in shock and in such a situation, we are facing the hideous pattern of defaming me, my son and my family,” said Vinod Ghosalkar in a statement on Sunday. “Such false allegations will not be tolerated. The defamation of my family should be stopped immediately.”

Ghosalkar stated that he has been in active politics since 1982, following the teachings of Shiv Sena founder late Balasaheb Thackeray. Both he and his son followed Thackeray’s principle of 80% social work and 20% politics, he said.

“I was elected as a corporator in the BMC and later became an MLA. My son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Tejasvee also got elected as corporators. We received love and trust from the people and never let them down. We also never faced any corruption allegations. But now after the brutal murder of my son, some people conspiring to malign our image by making baseless allegations to finish our political life,” he mentioned in the statement.

Meanwhile, chief minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday referred to Uddhav Thackeray as ‘Karamchand Jasoos’ while speaking to reporters about allegations levelled by him regarding the murder of former corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar.

“It seems that in his free time, Uddhav Thackeray watches serials like CID and Crime Patrol and thinks that he is ‘Karamchand Jasoos’. But it is very unfortunate that the person who was CM for two and half years is making such statements about a murder case. Thackeray is trying to use the murder case of his colleague’s son for political gain,” said Shinde. He also assured that the police investigation would bring out the truth of the matter.

Both Shiv Sena factions also continued posting pictures of leaders of the rival faction with alleged criminals on social media on Sunday. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut posted a photo of CM Eknath Shinde with alleged criminal Lalsingh. “Paichan Kon? He is Mr Lalsingh who was booked for the extortion, kidnapping. Member of Mindhe (Shinde) team. What can you do? Government of the criminals, for the criminals,” Raut said in a post on X on Sunday.

In response, Sheetal Mhatre, spokesperson of the CM Shinde-led Shiv Sena, posted photos of the same Lalsingh with Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray. “Paichan Kon? It seems that you forgot that Lalsingh was shakha pramukh in Shiv Sena and was close to Aaditya Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray,” said Mhatre in a on X.