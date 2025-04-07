South African national arrested for drug peddling

MUMBAI: A 36-year-old South African national who was allegedly found in the possession of mephedrone (MDMA) worth ₹80 lakh in Nalasopara (East), was arrested on Saturday. Police said he had planned to sell it to a customer. (Shutterstock)

According to the police, while patrolling, officers received a tip off about a foreigner peddling drugs in Rehmat Nagar. The police found Ipeni Navacore, the accused, roaming and intercepted him. On searching him they found 402g of white powder concealed in a plastic bag and kept in his bag. After testing the substance, the cops confirmed it was MDMA, worth ₹80.4 lakh.

“We have arrested Navacore and produced him before the court where he was remanded to police custody of four days,” Vijay Jadhav, senior police inspector of Tulinj police station.

Navacore has been in India for the past two years, said police. He is already booked in an NDPS case in Dongri police station. “He does not have a valid Visa. We did not find a passport or any other ID with him,” added Jadhav.

The police will conduct a search of his rented house and question the house owner to find out on what basis he had rented the apartment to the accused. “We will arrest the owner of the house if it is found that the house was rented to Navacore illegally,” added Jadhav