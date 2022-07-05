Speaker starts disqualification process against 14 Sena MLAs
Mumbai A day after the Eknath Shinde-led faction and the BJP government won a clear majority in the floor test, Speaker Rahul Narwekar has started the disqualification process of 14 Shiv Sena MLAs for voting against the whip issued by the Shinde-led faction.
The process started following a petition for disqualification of the MLAs was filed by the Shinde-led faction on Monday evening after winning the floor test that is a proof of success of the rebellion against Shiv Sena leadership. However, the petition did not have Aaditya Thackeray’s name, who is also an MLA from Worli assembly constituency in Mumbai.
Of the 55, 40 MLAs have sided with chief minister Ekanth Shinde.
Narwekar said that they have started scrutiny of the complaints received from both the sides and notices will be issued in a day or two. He has already recognised the Shinde-led faction as the Shiv Sena legislative party and cancelled the election of Ajay Choudhari as legislative party leader and Sunil Prabhu as the chief whip.
In a letter issued on July 3, the legislature secretariat communicated to the Shinde faction that the Speaker has decided to retain the appointment of Shinde as legislative party leader and Gogawale as chief whip. Narwekar took the decision hours after getting elected as the new Speaker of the lower house.
“The petitions are currently under scrutiny after which notices will be issued today or by tomorrow. In the notice, members will be given an opportunity to present their case and thereafter action will be taken,” Narwekar told Hindustan Times.
After winning the trust vote in the state Assembly on Monday, the Shinde-led faction issued a disqualification notice to 14 Shiv Sena MLAs from Uddhav Thackeray camp for violating a whip issued by his chief whip Bharat Gogawale. But chose to exclude Aaditya’s name, son of party chief Uddhav Thackeray, out of respect.
Thackeray camp’s chief whip Sunil Prabhu too has issued a similar whip for voting against the Shinde-led faction and BJP government during the floor test.
A matter of disqualification of 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs is already pending before the Supreme Court after the Shinde-led faction challenged the disqualification process started by the then deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal on June 25.
-
‘Bundelkhand e-way to become pathway for development’
Lucknow: Industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi said on Tuesday that the Bundelkhand Expressway had been constructed eight months ahead of its schedule. The expressway would become a pathway for development of the backward areas of Bundelkhand, neglected by the previous governments. On Tuesday, Nandi inspected the preparations for the inauguration of the Bundelkhand expressway by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 12 in Jalaun district.
-
UP Dy CM launches tree plantation drive in Prayagraj
Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Tuesday said that Uttar Pradesh was all set to create history this time under the leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath by planting a whopping 35 crore trees across the state. Pathak was speaking at a tree plantation function organised to mark the kick-start of a mega tree plantation exercise during which 70 lakh saplings would be planted in the district in four phases.
-
Krishna Janmabhoomi: Shahi Eidgah Mosque mgmt challenges maintainability of case
AGRA The counsel for the Shahi Eidgah Mosque management committee on Tuesday pressed for disposal of its application challenging maintainability of the case, before the court of civil judge (senior division) in Mathura. In another case related to Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi issue before the court of civil judge (senior division) Mathura, fixed for hearing on Tuesday, the counsels for Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board appeared and were provided copies in regard to the case.
-
Prayagraj doc saves man’s life, performs CPR in car on busy road
Monday was something different. At around 10.20 am, while on hDr Khaitan'sway back, he spotted people surrounding a man who had collapsed while driving hKumar'scar at the busy intersection of Heera Halwai in Civil Lines. The man was accompanied by his wife and 10-year-old daughter who were already crying and were in panic. On realising that Kumar had no pulse or heartbeat, Dr Khaitan immediately performed CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) in his car itself.
-
Uddhav Thackeray likely to visit Pune amid desertion by local leaders
Two days after Shiv Sena clarified that former MP from Shirur Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil will remain with the party, Patil met Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Tuesday to discuss the political situation. On Sunday, Sena faced embarrassment as its mouthpiece carried a story saying Patil has been removed from the party. Later, they clarified that Patil will continue to be with Shiv Sena as its deputy leader.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics