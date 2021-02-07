Special CBI court closes attempt to murder case against Chhota Rajan 

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Saturday accepted closure report in a case registered against gangster Chhota Rajan for conspiring to kill senior journalist Baljeet Parmar in 1997. CBI had sought closure of the case for want of adequate evidence to prosecute the gangster.

It is alleged that on June 12, 1997, two unknown persons riding a motorcycle came and fired four shots from a revolver at Parmar with intention to kill him. A case was registered with Antop Hill police station and was later transferred to Ghatkopar police.

Police had arrested Mahendra Rajaram Shelar, Wilson Charli George, Akhtar Mohammad Khan Mahadik alias Chiknya and Sajeed Mohammad Rafiq Shaikh alias Sikandar in connection with the case.

They were later convicted by the session’s court in April 2000. However, Rajan, the key conspirator who had allegedly ordered to carry out the attack and another accused Rohit Varma alias Dharmendra Ramkripal Pandey, were wanted in the case.

CBI last year filed a closure report against Rajan claiming that during further investigation no additional evidence has emerged against accused Rajendra Sadashiv Nikalje alias Chhota Rajan.

Further, the court was informed that another wanted accused Varma dead in Bangkok in 2000.

The court in its order further noted that, “IO (Investigating officer) of CBI, did not find any link to connect the accused with guilt. The IO is unable to collect the vital evidences like CDRs, CAFs, etc. This court has made an attempt to call the informant - Baljeet Shersingh Parmar, but he is not traceable on the given address.”

It added, “Accordingly, CBI submitted unserved report. Even otherwise, there is no sufficient material to proceed against the accused - Rajendra Sadashiv Nikalje alias Chhota Rajan and others.”