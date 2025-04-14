Menu Explore
Speeding BEST bus kills woman sitting outside Mahim Church

ByManish Kumar Pathak
Apr 14, 2025 07:02 AM IST

During the inquiry, the police found that the bus driver was speeding after he passed the Mori Road signal

MUMBAI:  A 35-year-old unidentified woman sitting in the road corner near St Michael Church in Mahim was killed on Saturday after a speeding BEST bus hit her. The police have registered a case against the driver, Feroze Patel, 46, for rash driving and causing death by negligence. 

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

According to the FIR, sub-inspector Premanand Tikkam, 56, was on night duty the previous night. After 7.45 am on Saturday, he was patrolling the anti-chain snatching point within his jurisdiction when he received a message from the main control room alerting him about an accident at Swami Vivekananda Road, Mahim (West). 

Tikkam reached the spot in front of St Michael’s Church with his team and found a woman lying near the rear wheel of the BEST bus, with her head and nose bleeding. During the inquiry, the police found that the bus driver was speeding after he passed the Mori Road signal. The woman was seated on the left of the bus, and the accident left her with grievous injuries to her head, said a police officer. 

The victim was rushed to the Sion hospital where she was declared dead before admission.

The driver was let go after being served with a notice.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
