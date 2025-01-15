NAVI MUMBAI: In a head-on collision involving an allegedly speeding car and two pedestrians, one was killed and the other grievously injured. The accident which occurred on Tuesday morning at Taloja MIDC, was captured on CCTV and has since gone viral on social media. Speeding car hits 2 pedestrians, one dies

The deceased is identified as Lalu Narad Tanti alia Das, 29, a labourer from Bihar who was residing in Padhegaon, Taloja. He was returning home after finishing work. The injured woman is 44-year-old Pramila Prabhakar Dash, also a resident of Taloja. She was on her way to workplace in the Taloja MIDC area. The accused driver of the car, Parveen Roshanlal Grover, a 53-year-old resident of Kalyan, was arrested on Tuesday.

According to police, the two pedestrians were walking on the road next to the footpath in opposite directions. The moment they crossed each other’s paths, the speeding car coming from Kalyan towards Kalamboli, crashed into them in front of Shivjagriti Hotel. Both victims were critically injured and rushed to MGM Hospital Kamothe. While Das succumbed to his injuries on the spot, Pramila who is in critical condition, is receiving medical treatment.

“Preliminary findings directed at the driver losing control of the vehicle as he felt sleepy. Further investigation is underway,” said an officer. A case was registered against the driver under sections 106 (death due to negligence), 281(rash driving), 125 (A) and (B) (endanger personal safety of others) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections under the Motor Vehicles Act.