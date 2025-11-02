MUMBAI: A 32-year-old man died on Friday after his speeding scooter hit a speed breaker on SV Road, throwing him onto the opposite lane, where he came under the wheels of a dumper truck. Crime branch officials initially detained the dumper truck’s driver, but later found that the deceased had been speeding. The police then registered a case against the deceased scooterist, identified as Karantu Yadav, 32. Speeding scooterist run over after hitting speed breaker on SV Road

Yadav was headed from Poisar toward Malad on the SV Road when he lost control of his vehicle at a speed breaker. The impact of his speed tossed him to the opposite lane, where he came under a dumper’s left tyre, said a police officer.

Swapnil Jogalpuri, 40, a crime branch unit official, was standing at the Kandivali police gate when passersby informed him of the accident opposite Shatabdi hospital. By the time he reached the spot, the dumper driver who was involved in the accident had fled. Jogalpuri noticed Yadav died on the spot and called for help, then began following the dumper. “They went up to MG Road in Sai Nagar, trying to trace the dumper, but could not find it. Then they checked an under-construction site near Naravane School and found the dumper entering it,” the officer said.

The police brought the dumper driver, Akhil Ali Hassan, a 25-year-old resident of Virar, to the police station. Hassan told them it was Yadav’s mistake, and the CCTV footage at the spot corroborated his statement. They then registered a case against Yadav under sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023, and 184 (driving dangerously) of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988.