Srinivas appointed as new MMRDA chief, Mhaiskar housing secretary

Senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer SVR Srinivas was appointed as metropolitan commissioner of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) while Milind Mhaiskar was appointed as state’s housing secretary. Srinivas, who was serving as principal secretary (housing), will replace RA Rajeev, who retired on May 31 after his three-month extension was over.

A 1991-batch officer, Srinivas has been entrusted with rebuilding of infrastructure in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). MMRDA is building several ambitious infrastructure projects such as 337-kilometre-long Metro network in Mumbai and MMR; the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) which will connect the city with the mainland through a 21.8-km sealink between Sewree and Nhava in Raigad; and Virar-Alibag Multi-Modal Corridor.

The appointments of Srinivas and Mhaiskar were made as part of a minor reshuffle in the state’s administration ordered by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday.

B Venugopal Reddy, who was the managing director of SICOM, was appointed as principal secretary (forest) in place of Mhaiskar. Lokesh Chandra was appointed as general manager of Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) which runs Mumbai’s second largest mass transport service. Vikas Chandra Rastogi was appointed as principal secretary (administrative reforms) in general administrative department in place of Chandra. Shrikar Pardeshi, who was in the United States for training after serving in the Prime Minister’s Office for five years, has returned to the state administration. He was posted as managing director of state-run corporation SICOM that provides financial and advisory services to investors who invest in Maharashtra.

Srinivas said his priority would be to speed up both the Metro rail and MTHL projects. “I will ensure speeding up of various Metro rail projects, especially the trial run of the recent Metro-2A and 7 lines. Another vital project is to complete MTHL which will connect the island city with Navi Mumbai,” said Srinivas, adding, “My main focus will be to enhance the pace of the various infrastructure projects as the adjoining areas are growing and offer them better quality of life.”

Srinivas shot into prominence in 2019 when he revived the ₹28,500-crore Dharavi redevelopment project, which was languishing from 2004 onwards, and brought out tenders. The revamp of the 600-acre slum, India’s largest slum pocket, saw two major bidders in the race. Seclink Technology Corporation (STC) emerged as the highest bidder by quoting ₹7,200 crore, outbidding its competitor Adani Infrastructure, who bid at ₹4,539 crore. However the entire process was scrapped later citing technical issues and the project continued to languish.

This will be Srinivas’s second stint in MMRDA where he has earlier served as joint metropolitan commissioner.