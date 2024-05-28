SSC results out, pass ratio at 95.81%

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Monday declared results for the class 10 board (SSC) exams. The overall pass percentage this year was 95.81%, while 187 students including eight from Mumbai division scored 100%. The number of students who scored more than 90% in the city was also 18% higher than last year, indicating competition for seats in coveted colleges in the city would be tough. Thane, India - May ,27, 2024: The Maharashtra Board SSC10 th Result has been announced on Monday and students are seen looking at the result online and expressing happiness after seeing the result in thane outside Tuition class, in Thane, in Mumbai, India, on, Monday, May,27, 2024. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )

Around 15.5 lakh students including 3.3 lakh from Mumbai appeared for the SSC exam this year, held between March 1 and 26. Among them, 81,991 students scored 90% or above, including 13,430 students from Mumbai. Girls outperformed boys this year too, with a pass ratio of 97.21% against 94.56% for boys.

Raigad district had the best pass percentage within the Mumbai division – 96.75% students cleared the exam in the district compared with 96.19% across the division. A total of 9,382 schools across the state recorded a 100% pass ratio, while many schools saw an increase in the number of students who secured distinction.

“Over 97,000 students among the 3.3 lakh who sat for the exam in Mumbai achieved distinction this year, while around 26,000 students scored 95% or above. This indicates that a significant number of students attained high marks,” said Sudam Kumbhar, chief advisor, Vidya Vikas Education Society, Vikhroli. He said it was important for students to understand that the SSC score was not a final assessment of their abilities, although it would help them in getting admission to reputed colleges. “My suggestion is that students should maintain the same level of study habits to perform well in national level entrance tests for professional courses,” he added.

Some students struggled with languages in the curriculum, which could have affected their overall score, said a principal of a Ghatkopar-based school. “Languages, including Marathi and Hindi, can be tough, especially when students’ writing practice is low. Though the trend is not very noticeable, students’ performance in languages seem to have affected individual scores this year,” said the principal. Students who secured 100% did so as they scored 3-4% courtesy art and sports, he added.

7% hike in BMC school pass ratio

A total of 16,140 students from 248 secondary schools run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) appeared for SSC, among whom 14,778 students or 91.56% passed the exam. The figure last year was 84.77%. BMC schools wherein all students passed numbered 79, while 63 students scored above 90%. Ayush Ramdas Jadhav from the Municipal Secondary School, Colaba outperformed his peers, scoring 97.40%.

A ‘Mission Merit Booklet’ that provided simple, limited educational content proved beneficial for students. Beginning in December 2022 (when students were in class 9), they were also made to sit for 10 practice papers, including five seen and five unseen papers.

95.83% night school students pass

Among students of night schools in the city run by the BMC, Masoom and other organisations, 95.83% cleared the exam. The pass ratio in BMC-run night schools was 90.44%; in the 98 Masoom-run night schools, it was 83.91% whereas in night schools run by other organisations, it was 71.81%.

Registration for FYJC part 2 will begin Wednesday

With class 10 results out, students who have already filled in the first part of online applications for admission to junior college will be able to key in their marks and select a college from Wednesday, 28 May. Students who have not filled the first part of the form will be given a few more days’ time, said the education department. A total of 80,260 students have already registered for class 11 online admissions from the Mumbai metropolitan area. Among them, 40,978 students have locked their applications and the verification of 18,584 applications has been completed.