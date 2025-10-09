Starmer lands in Mumbai with 125-strong delegation to promote trade deal

Mumbai: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer touted “unparalleled” opportunities opening up in India, as he landed in Mumbai on Wednesday for his inaugural visit to the country, aiming to promote a trade deal signed in July. Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer (C) speaks to the travelling delegation of business and cultural leaders who joined him on his trip to India, in Mumbai on October 8, 2025. Starmer arrived in India on October 8, months after London and New Delhi signed a landmark free trade agreement, capping years of intense negotiations. (Photo by Leon Neal / POOL / AFP) (AFP)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Starmer and “the largest ever trade delegation from the UK”, saying on social media platform X that he hoped to bolster their “shared vision of a stronger, mutually prosperous future”.

Starmer, on a two-day visit to India, is leading a 125-strong delegation featuring some of the UK’s most prominent business, academic, and cultural leaders. He is expected to meet Modi on Thursday for bilateral talks, followed by a joint media briefing and a banquet lunch hosted by the Indian prime minister.

“With India set to be the third-biggest economy in the world by 2028, and trade with them about to become quicker and cheaper, the opportunities waiting to be seized are unparalleled,” the British PM said in a statement.

Starmer arrived in Mumbai early Wednesday morning. He was received by Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief ministers Ekanth Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and governor Acharya Devvrat at the Mumbai airport.

The UK prime minister’s arrival was met with a warm welcome across Mumbai. Hundreds of billboards and posters with Starmer’s face dotted the city, including some showing him standing alongside Modi and praising the close ties between the two nations.

Speaking to the British delegates at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel, where he is staying, Starmer said he has instructed his team to move quickly on the free trade agreement signed in July.

“I’ve asked the team to implement it as quickly as humanly possible... but I think it’s already changing the mood music, frankly. I think the opportunities are already opening up, the contact has already increased, trade with India went up hugely in the last 12 months, and climbing,” he said.

On the sidelines, India’s commerce minister, Piyush Goyal, met with the UK’s secretary of state for business and trade, Peter Kyle, at the Taj hotel. The ministers reportedly focused on implementing the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and agreed to reposition the joint economic and trade committee to oversee its delivery. Goyal and Kyle also reaffirmed their commitment to double bilateral trade between the two countries by 2030.

India and the UK had finalised the free trade agreement in July after three years of intense negotiations. Under the new deal, India will slash tariffs on imports of British goods such as whisky, cosmetics and medical devices, while Britain will reduce duties on clothing, footwear and food products, including frozen prawns from India.

Starmer held several business meetings on Wednesday, apart from dropping by at Cooperage, the city’s iconic football ground, for a Premier League event in the company of former England striker Michael Owen. The event featured kids, most of whom were budding footballers who flaunted some dribbling skills in front of Owen as Starmer looked on, and a few local coaches.

Starmer was pictured alongside the Premier League trophy with a football in hand. The British PM also interacted with and posed for photos with some kids, who all yelled “Arsenal” while being huddled around the long-time Arsenal fan.

On Thursday, Starmer is scheduled to meet Modi at Raj Bhavan. The two prime ministers will review the India-UK Vision 2035, a focused and time-bound 10-year road map of initiatives in trade and investment, technology and innovation, defence and security, climate and energy, health, education and people-to-people relations. They are also expected to discuss regional and global issues, followed by a joint media briefing at Raj Bhavan. After the briefing, Modi will host a banquet lunch for his counterpart.

The two leaders are also expected to attend two events at the Jio World Centre in the Bandra Kurla Complex on Thursday—the CEO Forum and the Global Fintech Fest, where they interact with business leaders from both countries.