State appoints committee to look into staggered timings for govt depts

MUMBAI: To reduce overcrowding in suburban trains, the Maharashtra government has constituted a high-level committee to look into the feasibility of staggered work timings for its different departments. The 12-member committee comprises top bureaucrats and will be headed by the chief secretary Rajesh Kumar Meena. An order to this effect was issued by the general administration department on July 18.

The decision was taken after the June 9 accident, in which five commuters lost their lives after falling from two overcrowded trains crossing each other near Mumbra station. The committee has been asked to submit its report in the next three months.

The other members of the committee are additional chief secretary (finance), additional chief secretary or principal secretary (transport), additional chief secretary or principal secretary (general administration department), additional chief secretary or principal secretary (urban development), additional chief secretary or principal secretary (labour), Shrikar Pardeshi, secretary to the chief minister, the transport commissioner and both the collectors—city and suburbs. Representatives from the employees unions will also be invited for the meetings as and when required.

Since December 2014, the state government has allowed its employees the option of reporting to work an hour later than usual. The reporting time at government offices is 9.45 am so those who report after this have to make up for the lost work time later.

On Wednesday, the issue of overcrowded local trains was discussed in the state assembly, with legislators raising their concerns and demanding a solution. State transport minister Pratap Sarnaik assured them that he would set up a task force to explore the possibility of staggered timings for private establishments.

On Friday, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis declared that the central government had approved the demand to replace all coaches of Mumbai’s suburban trains with air-conditioned ones with automatic doors. He said he was apprised of the decision by union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw himself, and an announcement would be made soon in Mumbai.