 State approves 100% tuition fee waiver for EWS, SEBC, and OBC girls in professional courses
Tuesday, Jul 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
State approves 100% tuition fee waiver for EWS, SEBC, and OBC girls in professional courses

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 09, 2024 08:56 AM IST

The state government has announced that girls from economically weaker sections (EWS), socially and educationally backward classes (SEBC), and other backward classes (OBC) enrolling in vocational courses will now receive 100% tuition fee coverage, up from the previous 50%

MUMBAI: The state government has announced that girls from economically weaker sections (EWS), socially and educationally backward classes (SEBC), and other backward classes (OBC) enrolling in vocational courses will now receive 100% tuition fee coverage, up from the previous 50%. This initiative, effective from the academic year 2024-25, is set to benefit girls across the state, ensuring access to free higher education. The decision entails an additional financial burden of 906.05 crore.

Minister of Higher and Technical Education, Chandrakantada Patil, emphasised the government’s commitment to women’s empowerment through education, aligning with the New Education Policy (NEP). The waiver applies to girls admitted through the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) to various government and government-aided institutions, excluding private recognised and self-financed universities. The policy covers newly and previously enrolled girls from EWS, SEBC, and OBC categories with an annual family income of 8 lakh or less. Additionally, orphan boys and girls under specified guidelines will also be eligible. The Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Academic Scholarship Scheme will continue without the need for annual income proof after the first year.

Mumbai
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 09, 2024
