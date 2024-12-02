Mumbai: The caretaker government in Maharashtra has cleared the disbursal of ₹3.83 crore to women’s self-help groups (SHG) working in minority-dominated areas in the state. A government resolution (GR) to this effect was issued by the minority development department on Friday, following the withdrawal of another GR granting ₹10 crore to the Waqf board. The disbursal is part of the ₹7-crore budgetary allocation for minorities in the state budget presented in June this year. State approves ₹ 3.83 crore for minority women’s SHGs

“As per the directives of the finance department to release 60% of the funds till December 2024, approval has been given for disbursal of the ₹3.83 crore. The fund would be given to the Mahila Arthik Vikas Mahamandal (MAVIM) for further action,” said the GR issued on Friday.

The funds will be disbursed to nearly 3,200 SHGs under MAVIM comprising women from minority communities. These SHGs are concentrated in minority-dominated pockets in Mumbai, Nanded, Malegaon, Karanja, Parbhani, Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Bhiwandi, Mumbra-Kausa and Miraj. The deputy secretary of the minority development department will be controlling officer for utilisation of the funds.

Earlier on Friday, the caretaker government was forced to withdraw the GR granting ₹10 crore to the Waqf board after a controversy erupted over disbursal of funds to the board while a Waqf property-related bill was pending in parliament.