Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

State approves 3.83 crore for minority women’s SHGs

BySaurabha Kulshreshtha
Dec 02, 2024 07:40 AM IST

The disbursal is part of the ₹7-crore budgetary allocation for minorities in the state budget presented in June this year

Mumbai: The caretaker government in Maharashtra has cleared the disbursal of 3.83 crore to women’s self-help groups (SHG) working in minority-dominated areas in the state. A government resolution (GR) to this effect was issued by the minority development department on Friday, following the withdrawal of another GR granting 10 crore to the Waqf board. The disbursal is part of the 7-crore budgetary allocation for minorities in the state budget presented in June this year.

State approves <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.83 crore for minority women’s SHGs
State approves 3.83 crore for minority women’s SHGs

“As per the directives of the finance department to release 60% of the funds till December 2024, approval has been given for disbursal of the 3.83 crore. The fund would be given to the Mahila Arthik Vikas Mahamandal (MAVIM) for further action,” said the GR issued on Friday.

The funds will be disbursed to nearly 3,200 SHGs under MAVIM comprising women from minority communities. These SHGs are concentrated in minority-dominated pockets in Mumbai, Nanded, Malegaon, Karanja, Parbhani, Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Bhiwandi, Mumbra-Kausa and Miraj. The deputy secretary of the minority development department will be controlling officer for utilisation of the funds.

Earlier on Friday, the caretaker government was forced to withdraw the GR granting 10 crore to the Waqf board after a controversy erupted over disbursal of funds to the board while a Waqf property-related bill was pending in parliament.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On