Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

State approves fare hike of 2 for auto, 3 for cab, bus

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 24, 2025 08:16 AM IST

MUMBAI: Auto fares rise by ₹2, taxis by ₹3; municipal buses also see hikes. Unions had sought higher base fares. Meters to be recalibrated post-notification.

MUMBAI: The State Transport Authority and Mumbai Metropolitan Road Transport Authority have approved the basic fare hike of 2 for autos and 3 for taxis and public buses operated by various municipal corporations. The fare hike is 3 and 4 for the later stages of specific kilometres for autos, taxis and buses, according to officials from the home department.

State approves fare hike of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 for auto, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3 for cab, bus
State approves fare hike of 2 for auto, 3 for cab, bus

The auto rickshaw and taxi unions had demanded 26 and 31 as base fares from the existing 23 and 28, respectively. After the government comes out with a notification, the kaali-peeli autos and taxis will be given time to recalibrate the electronic meters.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On