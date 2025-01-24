MUMBAI: The State Transport Authority and Mumbai Metropolitan Road Transport Authority have approved the basic fare hike of ₹2 for autos and ₹3 for taxis and public buses operated by various municipal corporations. The fare hike is ₹3 and ₹4 for the later stages of specific kilometres for autos, taxis and buses, according to officials from the home department. State approves fare hike of ₹ 2 for auto, ₹ 3 for cab, bus

The auto rickshaw and taxi unions had demanded ₹26 and ₹31 as base fares from the existing ₹23 and ₹28, respectively. After the government comes out with a notification, the kaali-peeli autos and taxis will be given time to recalibrate the electronic meters.