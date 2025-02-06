MUMBAI: Moving towards enhancing school education standards, the state government has approved the implementation of the School Quality Assessment and Assurance Framework (SQAAF). State approves school grading system under SQAAF

Under this framework, all schools across the state will undergo periodic assessments and be graded from A+ to C. These grades, reflecting the quality of education imparted, must be prominently displayed by schools. Additionally, the state will launch a dedicated website to provide parents easy access to school gradings and other relevant data.

The State School Standard Authority (SSSA) has been established to oversee the process. The six-member body, headed by the director of the State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT), will ensure compliance with the SQAAF parameters. The framework has been designed by SCERT in alignment with guidelines from the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and recommendations from the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

According to the approved framework, schools will be assessed on various parameters, including basic infrastructure, teaching-learning standards, safety and security of children, and inclusivity and gender equality. Schools will conduct self-evaluations annually, submitting data through a standardised format on the SSSA website.

Every two years, an external or third-party evaluation will be conducted to verify the submitted information. Based on these evaluations, schools will be assigned grades, which will be made public through the dedicated website.

“It will be a self-declaration-based procedure where each school will provide data in a standardised format as per SQAAF parameters. While schools will conduct annual self-assessments, a third-party evaluation every two years will ensure transparency and verification,” an SCERT official stated.

A school principal said, “The introduction of SQAAF and the grading system aims to create greater accountability and transparency in school education. By making this information accessible to parents, the government seeks to empower them in making informed decisions about their children’s education. The periodic assessments are also expected to drive schools to improve their infrastructure, teaching quality, and overall learning environment.”