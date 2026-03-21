State BJP office allotted extra 15,000sq ft at Nariman Point

MUMBAI: The state government has allotted the additional 15,000sq ft sought by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its state headquarters at Nariman Point. This is in addition to the 2,682sq feet it gave the political party last year, on a 30-year lease, to build a multi-storey office. Mumbai, India - November 26, 2019: Deserted look outside BJP office at Nariman Point in Mumbai, India, on Monday, November 26, 2019. (Photo by Kunal Patil/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The decision has not gone down well with local residents, who had opposed a change in the city’s development plan, which sacrificed a large portion of a garden, to facilitate the expansion of the BJP headquarters.

The plot on which the office and garden stands was reserved as a recreation ground (RG) in the city’s development plan but encroached a long time ago. Then, in 2018, the state arbitrarily changed the reservation into commercial/residential use. When the Nariman Point Churchgate Citizens Association (NPCCA) protested, the reservation was reversed, but with a twist. The garden was designated as RG+ (Recreation Ground+), which means only 50% of the land was reserved for a recreation ground; the rest could be used for residential/commercial purposes.

The change in reservation took place when the state finalised the latest development plan for the city, or the Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR), 2034. When the NPCCA protested again, all the structures in the garden were demolished, except those occupied by the BJP and the Janata Dal. The BJP was asked to pull down some extensions. Part of the plot was fenced and a garden was created.

The government resolution issued on Friday said that 15,000sq ft, located to the right of the BJP office, had been allotted for the party office and permission was granted to execute a lease agreement for 30 years, from January 1, 2025 to December 31, 2054. The rent for the land will be paid to the government as per prevailing rates and construction will be done as per Development Control Regulations (DCR).

The BJP, which is constructing another office at New Marine Lines, had fallen short of space and made extensions to its Nariman Point office. But these had to be demolished following court orders. Thereafter, the government issued an order allotting 2,682sq ft on a 30-year lease.

Executive engineer, state public works department, VA Pataskar said the BJP was falling short of space and had asked for more land. “There was a plot that housed an erstwhile employment exchange and other offices. This has been granted to the BJP,’’ said Pataskar.

The BJP wanted entry to the plot from Madame Cama Road, which also houses the state secretariat, or Mantralaya. However, Pataskar said, the entrance will not change; it is opposite Yogakshema Building (LIC headquarters).

Keshav Upadhye, chief spokesperson, state BJP, said, “The expanse of the BJPs activities is ever increasing. We need more space.’’

NPCCA president, Atul Kumar, said, “This plot was meant for a recreation ground. We were fighting for a larger open and green space. But in the Development Plan of 2034, the state changed the reservation to RG-plus. It would have been a big win for citizens if they had created a larger garden rather a smaller one.’’