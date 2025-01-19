Mumbai: Parents, teachers, and students have strongly criticised the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) following the introduction of a controversial caste category field on this year’s examination hall tickets. However, in a late Saturday evening statement, the board announced the withdrawal of the caste column, expressing regret and respect for public sentiment. State board withdraws caste section from hall tickets following public outcry

“The caste category section on the hall tickets is being cancelled and it should be noted that the other information regarding the examination of the students will remain as it is,” the MSBSHSE stated. Newly prepared hall tickets will be made available for download from January 23.

Initially, stakeholders argued that the inclusion of caste information was both unnecessary and divisive. Parents and educators emphasised that a student’s caste identity held no relevance to their examination process and should not feature on a document meant solely for academic purposes. “This move risks fostering division and perpetuating bias among students,” said one concerned parent.

State board’s initial defence

The MSBSHSE had earlier defended its decision, stating that the addition of caste data was intended to verify student records and ensure the proper allocation of government benefits, such as scholarships. The change was implemented as part of a broader revision to the hall ticket format, which also included a consolidated list of subject-specific exam dates.

Sharad Gosavi, chairman of MSBSHSE, explained that the caste category aimed to allow parents to confirm the caste recorded during their child’s school registration. “Once students leave school, correcting this information becomes more difficult. By including it now, we give parents an opportunity to address discrepancies,” he said. Gosavi added that the data would aid the Social Justice Department in compiling caste-specific statistics essential for social welfare initiatives and verifying eligibility for scholarships.

Despite these assurances, the move sparked significant backlash. Many students reported inaccuracies in the caste data printed on their hall tickets. Schools were directed to facilitate corrections, but students were required to pay a fee of ₹200 for each amendment. This angered many parents, who viewed the charge as both unfair and burdensome.

Activists and educators speak out

Education activist Heramb Kulkarni voiced his strong opposition to the inclusion of caste information on hall tickets. “The purpose of a hall ticket is to enable students to take their exams. Adding caste information is entirely inappropriate and unnecessary,” he said. “The board has created confusion and contradictions where none existed before.”

Similarly, Mahendra Ganpule, former spokesperson for the Maharashtra Principals’ Association, criticised the move as irrelevant to the hall ticket’s function. “This document is valid only for the duration of the exams. Including caste details serves no practical purpose,” he remarked.

Adding to the unrest was the board’s introduction of new rules regarding examination centre management. The policy mandated that exam centre directors and supervisors be appointed from schools other than the ones housing the exam centre. MSBSHSE claimed the rule would promote transparency and eliminate conflicts of interest. However, teachers’ organisations argued that the change demonstrated a lack of trust in educators, particularly in rural areas where only one school may serve as an exam centre. “This rule shows a lack of faith in teachers,” said Ganpule. “In villages with only one school, this policy is impossible to implement. It highlights the board’s lack of foresight and understanding of ground realities.”