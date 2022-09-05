Maharashtra Dy CM orders detailed probe into Cyrus Mistry’s death
The Maharashtra government has ordered a probe into the death of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry in a road accident on Sunday.
Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds charge of the home portfolio, said he had spoken to director general of police (DGP) Rajnish Seth and asked for detailed and in-depth investigations to be conducted. Fadnavis also tweeted his condolences at Mistry’s death.
Chief minister Eknath Shinde too condoled Mistry’s sudden demise. “The death of a young, efficient industrialist has hurt the business sector,” said Shinde in his message, while describing him as a “forward-looking personality.”
“The news of the untimely demise of former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry is shocking beyond words. Cyrus Mistry who represented one of the most successful business families in India had created his distinct mark in the world of business and commerce with his intelligence and acumen. It is most unfortunate that he passed away within just about two months after the demise of his illustrious father Pallonji Mistry. With his demise, the world of business has lost one of the brightest stars on the horizon,” said governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in his condolence message.
Row over religious conversion: Akal Takht jathedar meets Anglican church representatives
Amid the row over alleged forced conversions of Sikhs into Christianity, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Sunday met Bishop John Ashish, metropolitan commissary of Anglican Church of India, Burma and Ceylon, at Anandpur Sahib, days after unknown persons vandalised and desecrated a church in Tarn Taran district.
Akhilesh flays BJP for anti-labour policies
Lucknow: Calling the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party 'inhuman', Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav said on Sunday, “Increased misuse of power and enticement by the ruling party is a big challenge for the democracy”. He said that without benefiting the farmers and labourers, there could be no development but the BJP prioritised only the capitalists.
After non-veg boat party video, police step up patrolling in Sangam area
After arrest of two for preparing and consuming non vegetarian food on a boat in Ganga, near the Sangam area, police have now started keeping a watch on youths in Sangam area as well as adjoining ghats. SHO, Daraganj police station Virendra Kumar said police has begun patrolling all ghats at Sangam and surrounding localities. Sale, cooking and consumption of non-vegetarian food and liquor is prohibited within the Sangam area.
Ludhiana: Man kidnaps live-in partner’s 2 children, traced to Bihar
A man has been booked for kidnapping the two children of his live-in partner. The accused has been identified as Rohit Kumar, 35, of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Colony, Moti Nagar. He has asked for ₹10,000 to return the kids safely. When Saroj, 35, of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Colony returned home, she found that the children weren't there. When she asked Rohit, he claimed that he hadn't seen them either. He asked her to transfer ₹10,000 to him online for their release.
Veterans remember heroic action of Nine Mahar regiment in 1965 Indo-Pak war
Veterans of Mahar Regiment located in Pune organised a grand ceremony on Saturday to honour the gallant and heroic action of nine Mahar displayed during Indo-Pakistan War 1965. It was on this day when Lt Col DN Singh (Later Brigadier), the then Commanding Officer of Nine Mahar Regiment , successfully defended the treacherous feature of Troti in Akhnoor Sector, Jammu & Kashmir under operation Riddle.
