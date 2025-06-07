State fixes 20% toll hike on Samruddhi Expressway starting from April 2028

MUMBAI: With the final stretch of the Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg now open, fully linking Mumbai and Nagpur, the Maharashtra government has announced revised toll rates for the 701-km expressway, effective till 2032. The expressway’s last leg—between Igatpuri (Nashik district) and Amane (Thane district)—was thrown open to traffic on Thursday. At the inauguration, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the expressway would soon be connected to the upcoming Vadhavan Port in Palghar district, enhancing its economic utility. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

A notification issued by the state Public Works Department (PWD) on June 4 outlines a two-phase toll hike—each averaging 20%—for all vehicle categories. The first increase, already in place since April 1, 2025, will be followed by a second from April 1, 2028, and a final hike beginning April 2031, which will remain in effect till December 10, 2032.

According to the PWD’s revised toll chart, the per-kilometre rates will increase as follows: Light motor vehicles: ₹2.45 (up from ₹2.06), light commercial vehicles: ₹3.96 (up from ₹3.32), heavy vehicles (2 axles): ₹8.30 (up from ₹6.97), heavy vehicles (3 axles): ₹9.05 (up from ₹7.60), heavy construction machinery: ₹13.02 (up from ₹10.93), oversized vehicles (7+ axles): ₹15.84 (up from ₹13.30).

For those travelling the full length of the expressway, the revised toll amounts will be: ₹1,717.45 for light motor vehicles (up from ₹1,444.06), ₹2,775.96 for light commercial vehicles (up from ₹2,327.32), ₹5,818.30 for 2-axle heavy vehicles (up from ₹4,885.97), ₹6,344.05 for 3-axle heavy vehicles (up from ₹5,327.60), ₹9,127.02 for heavy construction machinery (up from ₹7,661.93), ₹11,103.84 for oversized vehicles (up from ₹9,323.30).

Built at a cost of ₹55,335 crore, the Samruddhi Mahamarg is Maharashtra’s most ambitious road infrastructure project, aimed at reducing travel time between the state’s capital and its second capital to under eight hours.