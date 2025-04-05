Menu Explore
State government planning mangrove park at Airoli

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 05, 2025 08:16 AM IST

A proposal to set up a leopard safari similar to the famous Jawai Leopard Safari in Rajasthan was also discussed

Mumbai: In a bid to promote wildlife tourism, the Maharashtra government is planning to develop a mangrove park in Airoli, home to flamingos from November to May, and start leopard safaris at Junnar, Karad and Sangamner.

Mumbai, India - March 16, 2025: A flock of the migratory birds flamingo take rest in the afternoon heat at Nerul, in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, March 16, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
Mumbai, India - March 16, 2025: A flock of the migratory birds flamingo take rest in the afternoon heat at Nerul, in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, March 16, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Forest minister Ganesh Naik on Thursday ordered government officials to submit feasibility reports for these projects during a meeting attended by Pravin Pardeshi, chief executive of the Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA), Shomita Biswas, principal chief conservator of forests, and other officials.

During the meeting, Pardeshi informed Naik about the department’s proposal to build a mangrove park in Navi Mumbai to attract tourists. Naik, an MLA from Airoli, asked officials to prepare a report on the project with details like the expected area of the park and estimated cost.

“There is great scope for tourism development along the creek of Navi Mumbai,” said Naik. “A mangrove forest and flamingos can be an attraction for nature lovers. Therefore, a study should be conducted to see if we can develop a world-class mangrove park in the Airoli-Ghansoli belt, and a detailed report will be submitted in this regard.”

A proposal to set up a leopard safari similar to the famous Jawai Leopard Safari in Rajasthan was also discussed in the meeting. Naik asked forest department officials to check the feasibility of starting a leopard safari in Junnar (Pune), Karad (Satara) and Sangamner (Ahilya Nagar), where there are a high number of leopards.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
