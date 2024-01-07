State govt launches ‘NEP Connect’ campaign to boost GER

MUMBAI: In a bid to enhance the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) and create awareness about the National Education Policy (NEP), the state government has initiated a 15-day outreach initiative called ‘NEP Connect’ in junior colleges. Scheduled to kick off on January 15, the program will be overseen by committees led by pro-vice-chancellors of respective universities. HT Image

According to the government resolution released on Friday, “The campaign aims to bridge the gap between junior and higher education by conducting activities such as varsity tours for students and workshops for junior college heads. Universities have been tasked with preparing a comprehensive list of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) to guide students through the changes introduced by the NEP.”

Expressing concern over high dropout rates post junior college and the subsequent increase in vacant seats in degree colleges, the state government emphasises the potential impact on Class 12 students entering colleges next year.

Drawing inspiration from the success of the ‘school connect’ campaign targeting class 10 students, the ‘NEP Connect’ campaign seeks to educate students and parents about the hands-on, multi-disciplinary, and flexible courses envisioned under the new policy. It also aims to familiarise them with online and distance learning opportunities, along with various scholarship schemes. The government anticipates that this initiative will result in higher enrollment and address challenges faced by students pursuing higher education in the state.

While autonomous colleges have already adopted NEP-aligned courses, non-autonomous colleges, representing the majority of the state’s higher education sector, are expected to integrate these changes by 2024-25 as the NEP is gradually implemented in higher education institutions.