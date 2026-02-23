CM Devendra Fadnavis seeks CBI probe into Ajit Pawar plane crash

MUMBAI: In response to the NCP demand for a CBI probe into the plane crash that killed Ajit Pawar, the state government has written to the Centre to initiate this. CM Devendra Fadnavis said his government too wanted all questions and doubts resolved. Mumbai, India - July 16, 2022: Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis and CM Eknath Shinde interact with media during a press conference at Sahyadri Guest House, in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, July 16, 2022. (HT Photo / Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

“We are all shocked at Ajitdada’s death,” he said. “After the NCP demanded a CBI probe, I personally spoke to union home minister Amit Shah. The CBI will look into all the allegations and doubts raised, as neither the civil aviation ministry nor the government wants to hide anything.”

When asked about the doubts raised by NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar in his press conferences, Fadnavis said that if Rohit had any information, he should give it to the government or the director general of civil aviation (DGCA). “The DGCA and DG, Safety are investigating,” he said. “Digital recorders have been retrieved and data downloaded while voice recorders are being retrieved. Those who say that the data cannot be retrieved are misguiding people. The agencies are taking the help of the flight-manufacturing agencies to retrieve it, and everything from the maintenance and pilot’s eligibility logbooks to whether other parameters were followed is being probed.”

Fadnavis said that not only the fateful flight but all the aircraft belonging to the VSR company were being audited. “The probe is being conducted around 13 set parameters, but if anybody has any additional information, that can be investigated too,” he said. “Everyone has the right to raise doubts and all the logical questions should be answered.”

Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar said that the truth would come to the fore after the CBI probe.

Zirwal gets clean chit

Fadnavis has given a clean chit to FDA minister Narhari Zirwal in the bribery case concerning a clerk in his office. Emphasising that Zirwal was not being targeted to corner the NCP as alleged, he said, “We have zero tolerance for corruption and I have given blanket instructions to the Anti-Corruption Bureau to take action in corruption cases. It can raid my office too.”

The CM said there was no question of action against Zirwal, as no links had been found to him in the bribery case. “Had there been any, we would have asked for his resignation,” he said. “Yes, the minister’s personal secretary has been transferred for his failure to rein in corruption but that does not mean he or the minister were involved.”