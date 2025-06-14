State govt to join hands with 5 leading foreign universities for education city in Navi Mumbai

MUMBAI: The state government will present Letters of Intent (LOIs) to five leading foreign universities as part of the “Mumbai Rising – Creating an International Education City” initiative. The official ceremony will take place at noon today at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai. Mumbai, India - January 27, 2016: Kids playing with pigeons at Gateway of India, near Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, January 27, 2016. (Photo by Aalok Soni/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The five universities invited to establish campuses in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai include the University of Aberdeen, the University of York, the University of Western Australia, the Illinois Institute of Technology, and the Istituto Europeo di Design (IED).

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be the chief guest at the event. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil are also expected to attend.

The initiative, led by the Government of Maharashtra with support from CIDCO, aims to develop an International Education City near the Navi Mumbai International Airport. The education hub, spanning a 5-km radius, will be the first of its kind in the country offering students access to high-quality international education within India.

Officials said that the project could not only improve academic standards in India but also promote cultural exchange and collaboration between Indian and international students and faculty. “The International Education City will help bring global education to our doorstep and create opportunities for students from across India,” a government official stated.