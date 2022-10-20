State lifts stay on MIDC land allotment decisions

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday lifted the stay on the land allotment decisions taken by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) since June 1. An order issued to this effect by the industries department has, however, excluded Ambernath and Trans Thane Creek (TTC) MIDC in Navi Mumbai for now.

The stay was imposed on August 8 after the chief minister’s office sought a review of all the allotment proposals. The order affected 191 proposals covering 697 acres, which were expected to generate ₹12,000 crore in revenues. It further led to a delay in clearing another 335 proposals at the MIDC end, which could have fetched ₹15,000 crore to the state exchequer.

HT was the first to report about the decision of stay on its September 17 edition.

“By issuing an order on August 8, all the land allotment decisions taken by the MIDC since June 1 were stayed. It has now been decided to lift the stay on all the decisions except the land allotted at Ambernath MIDC and TTC MIDC,” a government resolution said.

A letter from Bhushan Gagrani, additional chief secretary to the chief minister, on August 3 to the industries department said all the land allotment decisions taken by MIDC since June 1 had been stayed and needed to be submitted to the department for a review.

Soon after coming to power on June 30, the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government has been revoking decisions taken by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi. It has also stayed several orders.

On October 13, the government scrapped all the development works, roughly estimated at ₹800 crore, approved in the last 19 months to provide basic facilities in the rural areas.

