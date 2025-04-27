State notifies redevelopment of MHADA’s Bandra, Worli colonies

MUMBAI: The state government on Friday notified the redevelopment of two mega-redevelopment projects – 52 buildings owned by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) at Bandra Reclamation and 58 buildings at Adarsh Nagar in Worli. Adarsh Nagar is located behind the Worli Fire Station on Annie Besant Road. It comprises a total of 58 buildings (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

According to the order, a builder will be appointed to execute both projects, a windfall considering these are not only large housing colonies but also located at some of Mumbai’ premium addresses.

The government has granted floor space index (FSI) of 4 for both projects. The developer, who will be appointed through a tendering process, will have to get the consent of just 51% of the residents of each colony, to secure development rights.

Both housing colonies were built between 1950 to 1960, when MHADA constructed around 56,000 houses in Mumbai’s city and suburban areas under its Mumbai Board, for the middle-income group (MIG) and low-income group (LIG). It also assigned plots for high-income groups, on which around 5,000 cooperative housing societies were built. All these buildings are 50-60 years old and dilapidated, making them unsafe to live in. This prompted the residents of these colonies to demand redevelopment, to improve their living conditions, a housing official said.

In its order on Friday, the state housing department permitted the exclusion of cooperative housing societies in these two colonies that have already been granted individual redevelopment permission. While doing so, it has decided not to grant further permission for individual redevelopment. “It has been observed that buildings located on main roads are being redeveloped at a faster pace. The rest, on inner streets, are not being redeveloped swiftly,” the official pointed out.

The Bandra Reclamation and Adarsh Nagar projects have been approved under Development Control Regulation 33(5), which provides a mechanism for the redevelopment of MHADA buildings, particularly housing schemes that benefit economically weaker sections, lower-income and middle-income groups. It allows for increased FSI for redevelopment, incentivising residents to approach MHADA for redevelopment proposals. Of the FSI of 4, 1 FSI will be used to generate new housing stock for MHADA, the Government Resolution (GR) states.

“Apart from securing 51% consent, the developer will have to provide alternative accommodation, rentals, a corpus fund and all the basic amenities to the residents,” said a senior officer from the housing department.

The GR further states that the current sinking fund, corpus fund, etc, held by existing societies, must be distributed among all members. “Once new cooperative societies are formed, the developer must deposit a matching amount (based on carpet area) for the new sinking and corpus funds, which MHADA shall regulate,” it adds.

The state housing department will also establish a high-power committee headed by the additional chief secretary (housing) to monitor the execution of the project. The five-member panel will also include the chief executive officer of MHADA, an additional commissioner of the BMC, a joint secretary from the housing department, as well as the chief officer of MHADA as member secretary.

MHADA’s Bandra Reclamation buildings are on the same road as Lilavati Hospital. There are a total of 52 buildings, with a net plot area of 2,12,042 sq m. The flats, numbering 1,688, range from 322 sq ft to 825 sq ft each. Residents will get additional built-up area of 5,04,515 sq m, while MHADA will get flats of 1,00,190 sq m.

Adarsh Nagar is located behind the Worli Fire Station on Annie Besant Road. It comprises a total of 58 buildings, with a total plot area of 68,034 sq m. The flats, a total of 863, range in size from 270 sq ft to 860 sq ft. Residents will get an additional built-up area of 89,557 sq m, while MHADA will get flats of 14,632 sq m for its housing stock.