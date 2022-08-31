State plans to reduce weight of school bags
State school education minister Deepak Kesarkar said they are trying to figure out a way on how it will work
Mumbai To reduce the burden on children, who are forced to carry the inappropriate weight of school bags, the state school education department is contemplating a reduction in the weight of school bags by dividing textbooks into three parts.
Officials said that this way, students will not have to carry all notebooks everyday.
State school education minister Deepak Kesarkar said they are trying to figure out a way on how it will work. “We are planning to divide each textbook into three parts but this will not help much because students will still have to carry notebooks. Considering this, we are thinking of attaching blank pages to the textbooks for writing notes,” Kesarkar said.
It means each textbook will be divided into three parts and each part will have blank pages attached to it, which will help the students take down notes in the textbooks itself. Hence, they will not have to carry textbooks separately, Kesarkar explained.
“We are in the process of taking this decision. It will bring convenience for the students and they can focus on studies,” he said.
Students rights activists have welcomed the move. Anubha Sahai, president, Indiawide Parents Association, said that they welcome the move which can be implemented across the country. “It is a very good initiative by the education minister. We have been asking him to divide the textbook. We will work to ensure that the same pattern is adopted across other states,” Sahai said.
The weight of school bags borne by kids has been a sore spot for both parents as well as institutions for many years, leading to a petition being filed by a Pune-based activist in the Bombay high court in 2015.
In 2014, the state government announced a policy to reduce the weight of bags, which said that the bags should not weigh more than 10% of the child’s weight. In 2020, the ministry of education released the ‘Policy on School Bag 2020’, highlighting the same cap on their weight.
A study in 2015 by the city’s largest public health facility, KEM Hospital, said that heavy bags are a prominent cause of Low Back Pain (LBP) amongst school going children. The study found that nine in 20 children had complained of back pain caused by heavy school bags. The problem is so severe that many parents take time off their work to help their children carry the bags.
Heliports being set up to boost tourism in unexplored areas of HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated a heliport built at a cost of ₹3.4 crore at Rampur in Shimla district. The work at Shimla heliport near Sanjauli bypass road, Baddi in Solan district and Rampur have already been completed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, he said. The heliport at Kangnidhar in Mandi was near completion and another is being developed at Manali (DGRE, SASE), Jai Ram said.
BJP constitutes committees for HP elections management
The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday constituted 17 different committees for the management of upcoming elections in a meeting presided over by former speaker Rajiv Bindal. While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bindal said the general elections of Himachal were to be held in November end. A meeting of the BJP election management committee was held which was presided over by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
HP Congress poll panel to deliberate on candidates in Delhi
With the assembly elections just a few months away, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is all geared up for the contest and to stay ahead of the ruling BJP may announce the first list of candidates soon. The Congress has called a meeting of its 20-member election committee for Himachal on September 5 in New Delhi. The Congress has sought applications from the candidates who want to contest the assembly elections till September 1.
Delhi woman hit by shooting stones, dies on Manimahesh trek in Himachal
A 19-year-old woman from Delhi died on Tuesday after being hit by shooting stones during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district . The deceased has been identified as daughter of Gurmit Singh Mehta, Damini. Bharmour subdivisional magistrate Aseem Sood said that the young woman was on a pilgrimage to sacred Manimahesh lake with her family members.
HP seeks special assistance from NDRF to compensate monsoon losses
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman has requested the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which was on a three-day visit to the state to assess the damages caused due to monsoon, to recommend special assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) against the interim memorandum submitted for losses and damages. The final memorandum will be shared after monsoon season is over, he said during a high-level virtual meeting with the IMCT.
