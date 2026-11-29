Mumbai: The Maharashtra forest department has withdrawn the Tiger Conservation Plans (TCPs) for four reserves in Sahyadri, Bor, Pench and Melghat, after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis raised concerns over delays in infrastructure projects, sources said. State pulls back tiger conservation plans for 4 reserves amid infra project concerns more

The plans had been submitted to the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and were awaiting clearance. Following a meeting convened by Fadnavis with senior officials on November 17, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) M Srinivasa Reddy wrote to the Centre seeking their withdrawal.

Sources said Fadnavis wanted officials to fix responsibility for submitting the plans without prior approval from the state government.

Reddy confirmed the withdrawal, saying the plans had been sent directly to the NTCA without prior consultation with or approval from the state government, and without following the prescribed channel.

“Under Section 38V(3) of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, the state government is responsible for preparing the Tiger Conservation Plans. Therefore, it was considered necessary to withdraw the previously submitted plans and undertake a comprehensive examination at the state government level,” he said.

The state intends to examine and revise the plans wherever necessary, Reddy said. The revised documents will focus on staff deployment, protection measures, habitat management and sustaining viable populations of tigers, co-predators and prey species.

Additional Chief Secretary (Forests) Sanjay Khandare confirmed that the state had written to the Centre.

The move has reportedly surprised some officials in the Union environment ministry, who questioned the decision to withdraw the plans on procedural grounds, forest department sources said.

Sources said three pumped-storage power projects were planned near the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve, while another was proposed near Amravati, close to the Melghat Tiger Reserve. The Melghat region also has several infrastructure and railway projects.

Kishor Rithe of the Bombay Natural History Society said the government appeared keen to ensure smoother clearances for infrastructure projects.