MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government will adopt Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) curriculum framework for the state schools from academic year 2025 in a phased manner, the state education minister Dadaji Bhuse announced in the state legislature on Monday. The minister said adopting the new curriculum in phased manner would help the government in imparting necessary training and upgrading the knowledge of the teachers required for the shifting of curriculum. State schools will adopt CBSE curriculum in phased manner from 2025, announces government

It will be implemented for Class one from 2025, for Classes two to four, and six in 2026. Class five, seven to nine, eleven will adopt the curriculum from 2027. The rest of them – Classes eight, ten, and twelve, will adopt it from the 2028.

The Maharashtra State Board for secondary and higher secondary education will continue to exist. “There is no proposal to scrap the board. In fact, it will be strengthened with the adoption of the new CBSE curriculum, and it will be the responsibility of the Board of conduction Class 10 and 12. Parents will be free to choose the board and the schools for their wards,” he said, adding that there was no fear of the rise in the fee owing to the change in the curriculum as free education in state owned and aided schools will continue for boy students till Class 10 and for girl students till Class 12.

Bhuse also said the timetable for the reopening of schools in the upcoming academic will be decided based on the geography and climatic conditions of their location. The minister also said Marathi has been made mandatory for the schools from all the mediums and that schools are mandated to appoint the Marathi speaking teachers to teach the subject.

The adoption of the CBSE curriculum framework for schools in the state was taken after Maharashtra government’s Steering Committee approved it recently. The step is to standardise education in the state and bring it in the line with national standards under the National Education Policy.