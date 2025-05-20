3 million tiny tots get a new curriculum

MUMBAI: The state government has taken a significant step to bridge the existing gap between education imparted to children between the ages of 3 and 6 at the 1.1 lakh anganwadi centres across the state and that in primary schools, by approving a new curriculum for these children. This is the first time the state has introduced a uniform academic framework for anganwadis, aligning it with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which will benefit over 30 lakh students. Opening of Anganwadi Learning lab at Rayate Village Kalyan in February this year

The curriculum, designed by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), will be rolled out from the 2025-26 academic year. The School Education and Women and Child Development (WCD) departments have jointly approved the plan, with a formal government resolution (GR) issued by principal secretary Ranjitsinh Deol, on Monday. The GR also stated that the anganwadis will be geotagged, in line with regular schools.

The curriculum, which is categorised under three levels -- Foundation Level Kindergarten 1, 2, and 3 – has been developed aligned with the foundational stage curriculum of the WCD ministry and NEP. Before it is implemented, anganwadi workers will get short-term training sessions, beginning June. This will be followed with a long-term diploma course.

Anganwadi workers who have completed Class 12 will undergo a six-month certification course in early childhood care and education (ECCE), while those with a smaller span of formal education will be offered a one-year diploma. These programmes will be conducted both online or offline, and certificates awarded upon completion.

Welcoming the decision, Vasant Kalpande, former director of school education said, “The new curriculum’s framework ensures that all pre-primary students enter Class 1 with similar learning levels. This will make it easier for them to understand the syllabus together, without anyone lagging behind.”

“The goal is to strengthen foundational learning and ensure consistent early education outcomes across rural, tribal and urban areas,” said Kailash Pagare, director of Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS). “We’ve already trained 37,000 anganwadi sevikas in collaboration with SCERT. Training for the rest will be completed by the end of July.”

The critique

While Pagare noted that many sevikas have responded positively to the curriculum and see it as an opportunity to enhance learning outcomes, there are others who do not share his optimism.

Speaking on behalf of grassroots workers, Shubha Shamim, president for the Anganwadi Karmachari Sanghatana, said: “We already have our own structured system rooted in practical learning. The state’s desire to put textbooks in the hands of children goes against the global ‘no-bag’ model for early learners.”

She also pointed out the absence of clarity about the “additional compensation or the status of anganwadis as government employees as a consequence of their increased responsibilities”.

“Anganwadis are being treated like extensions of the education department without adequate support,” she added.

Another point of concern is the scope of the policy. While it covers government-run anganwadis and pre-primary schools under the ICDS, it remains unclear whether it applies to private nurseries, playgroups, and early education centres that serve a large section of Maharashtra’s urban population.

While welcoming the move, Swati Popat-Vats, president, Early Childhood Association and Association for Preparatory Education and Research (ECA-APER), pointed to important gaps. “Any step to uplift the quality of foundational years is a step in the right direction. However, there needs to be alignment on the age of entry. If the policy defines Grade 1 entry at six years, the government must adjust nursery entry to three years accordingly,” she said. “Also, a six-month training course may not be enough. A one-year programme should be the minimum qualification for ECCE teachers.”

She urged the government to give autonomy to educators to adapt the curriculum based on the specific needs of their students. “Clear communication is needed on whether this applies to private institutions as well. Such ambiguity could create confusion during implementation,” she said.