State to build cultural centre, museum and archives at BKC

MUMBAI: Mumbai has just given up open space for a cultural centre, museum and state archives at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), one of the city's most coveted real-estate addresses. To help this plan take shape, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the planning authority for BKC, has changed the reservation of two plots in this financial and commercial hub.

One of these plots, measuring 14,148sq m, was originally reserved for a ‘municipal stadium and open space’. Its designation has been changed to a ‘cultural centre and state museum, with commercial and allied uses’ with the permissible FSI increased from 2 to 5.

The second plot, measuring 8,291q m, was reserved for a ‘social facility’ but is now designated as a ‘State Archives Bhavan’ with commercial space and FSI of 5, versus the earlier FSI of 1.5.

State government sources said the MMRDA changed the reservation of these plots on August 7. They said a cultural centre and museum will be developed on the larger plot. It will house an auditorium, art galleries and a research centre. It will promote national and international cultural exchange by attracting domestic and international tourists, and by providing a platform for artistes from around the globe.

The museum proposed to be built on the plot will be developed on the lines of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya and Bhau Daji Lad Museum, said an official with the state cultural affairs department.

The official also said state archives will be built on the second plot. “This is the first time a standalone archives building will be developed for Maharashtra. It will be accessible for academic and research use.”

He added, “The state has 17 crore historical documents, of which 10.5 crore are in Mumbai. Archives buildings in various parts of the world serve as important centres for tourists, researchers and scholars. The Maharashtra Archives Bhavan will serve the same purpose and preserve the identity of the state through historical records.”

Former additional chief secretary, urban development department, T C Benjamin said, “The change in reservation must be accompanied by suggestions/objections from the public. There is a deficit of open space in Mumbai, especially for sports and recreation. Existing open spaces and public facilities must be retained. The floods we are currently experiencing are due to lack of natural drainage as we have poured too much concrete into the earth.”