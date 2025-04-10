Menu Explore
State to build med colleges, augment hosps using 4k cr ADB loan

BySaurabha Kulshreshtha
Apr 10, 2025 08:30 AM IST

Work on new medical colleges and upgradation of government hospitals will be completed within the next five years, said Dheeraj Kumar, secretary, medical education department

Mumbai: The state government will build new medical colleges and augment facilities at existing state-run hospitals over the next five years under a 4,281-crore loan from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday.

Existing government hospitals including JJ Hospital in south Mumbai will be upgraded with new equipment
Existing government hospitals including JJ Hospital in south Mumbai will be upgraded with new equipment

The chief minister held a meeting with officials from the public health department and the medical education department and directed them to verify the need for building separate hospitals attached with upcoming medical colleges, based on population figures and patient footfall. Nishant Jain, health specialist, ADB, participated in the meeting via video conferencing.

During the meeting, officials briefed Fadnavis about projects that will be undertaken with ADB’s financial assistance. Around 250 crore will be utilised to establish an institute for organ donation and transplantation; new hospitals will be built at Sindhudurg, Alibaug, Amaravati, Washim and Dharashiv; small health care centres will be connected with specialised health facilities; and existing government hospitals including JJ Hospital in south Mumbai will be upgraded with new equipment.

Work on new medical colleges and upgradation of government hospitals will be completed within the next five years, said Dheeraj Kumar, secretary, medical education department.

“Aside from the 4,281-crore ($500 million) loan from ADB, the state government will contribute 1,293 crore ($150 million) to realise these projects,” said Kumar. Work on medical colleges for Sindhudurg and Alibaug have already commenced, while project management consultants have been appointed for medical colleges at Amaravati, Washim and Dharashiv, he said.

The chief minister has directed public health and medical education department officials to work in mission mode to upgrade health infrastructure and faculties in the state and draft a model procedure for diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

CM to ‘approve’ foreign loans

With the state’s debt expected to hit 9.32 lakh crore by March 2026, the government has issued an order to curb loans from foreign institutions. Borrowings from foreign lenders should be in accordance with priorities of the state government and departments seeking loans must create a preliminary project report with help from the Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA), which would be submitted to the chief minister for approval, said the government resolution.

Projects will be uploaded on the Centre’s Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) website only after approval from the chief minister,” said the GR.

