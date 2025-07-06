Search
Sunday, Jul 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

State to file review petition against SC verdict on Zudpi land

ByFaisal Malik
Published on: Jul 06, 2025 09:04 AM IST

The review petition will be filed against an apex court’s verdict, which directed that zudpi jungle land (shrub forest) in Vidarbha, in eastern Maharashtra, shall be considered forest land in line with an order of the court dated December 12, 1996

MUMBAI: Maharashtra forest minister Ganesh Naik said the state government will file a review petition against the Supreme Court’s verdict on the conservation of zudpi forest land. He made the announcement in the state assembly on Friday.

Maharashtra forest minister Ganesh Naik (Bachchan Kumar)
Maharashtra forest minister Ganesh Naik (Bachchan Kumar)

The review petition will be filed against an apex court’s verdict, which directed that zudpi jungle land (shrub forest) in Vidarbha, in eastern Maharashtra, shall be considered forest land in line with an order of the court dated December 12, 1996. The current order was delivered on May 22.

In its 1996 order, the court had held that forest land as defined under Section 2 of the Forest (Conservation) Act 1980, would include not only forests as understood in the dictionary sense but any area recorded as forest in government records.

Raising the issue, Congress legislator Nana Patole said this would pose a major problem as it would create hurdles in implementing development projects. “No such land can be redeveloped after this verdict. The state government has failed to explain it to the Supreme Court, because of which this verdict was delivered,” Patole noted, demanding that the state file a review petition.

Naik appeared to agree with him and said in the lower house, “The apex court issued the verdict despite the central government taking a different stand. The state government will file a review petition to resolve the matter.”

Interestingly, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had welcomed the verdict, calling it a “big relief for the Vidarbha region” that has been lagging in terms of development due to the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980. “All the land parcels granted before 1996 were given a kind of exemption by the SC. A process has also been formulated for lands that were granted post-1996, following which the state can get the land from the central government,” Fadnavis said in a statement on May 22.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / State to file review petition against SC verdict on Zudpi land
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On