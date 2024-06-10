State to give only one uniform to students; asks schools to arrange for second uniform

Mumbai: With the upcoming school year starting from June 15, the state government had initially announced plans to centralise the production of school uniforms, aiming to provide two sets of uniforms to students from classes 1 to 8, including the Scouts and Guides uniform. However, the government has encountered significant setbacks with only five days left for schools to reopen. The state had aimed to provide two sets of uniforms to students from classes 1 to 8, including the Scouts and Guides uniform.

A recent circular from the Maharashtra Prathamik Shikshan Parishad (MPSP) reveals that only one stitched uniform will be provided per student, with schools tasked to arrange for the sewing of the second uniform at a reduced cost of ₹100. This decision, though, has faced criticism from school management committees (SMCs), alleging inadequate funds and insufficient time to fulfil the requirement.

The circular also asked to complete sewing work at the local level. “The school management committees (SMC) must complete sewing work at the local level for the scout and guide uniforms of their students. The government will provide fabric for the same,” read the circular.

The delay in uniform distribution stems from logistical challenges faced during the ambitious endeavour of manufacturing and stitching 88 lakh uniforms for government school students. Beginning the process in January, the government faced additional hurdles, including legal disputes over tendering processes and discrepancies in standardised measurements.

According to government sources, school feedback highlighted discrepancies in uniform specifications, including the need for longer skirts and shorts and the introduction of salwar kameez and dupattas in earlier grades. Such inconsistencies added to the complexity of the manufacturing process.

Moreover, the involvement of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in uniform production drew criticism from garment traders, who argued that these groups lacked the necessary expertise and equipment for intricate uniform designs.

“This delay is extremely problematic for us to complete the sewing of scout and guide uniforms,” said Sanjay Mane, SMC member, Karjat. “From the moment the government decided on centralised distribution for student uniforms, we opposed it and requested them to reconsider. Following the government’s decision, we discontinued our local vendors. Now, we must restart our entire process, he added.

Mane further highlighted that as the state grapples with these challenges, students may face delays in receiving their new uniforms, underscoring the need for effective planning and coordination.

A uniforms sewing business owner from Thane expressed frustration over the current rates for sewing work. “It’s challenging to complete the sewing for ₹100,” he said. “I’ve been sewing uniforms for decades and never complained about the payment. Previously, we received ₹300 per uniform, including fabric. However, now the government supplies the fabric, and we are expected to complete the sewing work at the current rate, which is very challenging,” he added.