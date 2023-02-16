Home / Cities / Mumbai News / State to immediately release funds for MSRTC employees’ January salaries

State to immediately release funds for MSRTC employees’ January salaries

mumbai news
Published on Feb 16, 2023 01:22 AM IST

The state government has decided to immediately release funds to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) towards the salaries of its employees for the month of January

HT Image
HT Image
ByYogesh Naik, Mumbai

The state government has decided to immediately release funds to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) towards the salaries of its employees for the month of January.

The corporation has been grappling with financial issues for some time. Its employees had in 2021 gone on a strike after which the state released financial aid. But now MSRTC has asked for another 1,000 crore.

Parrag Jaiin Nainutia, principal secretary with the state transport department, told HT: “We had a meeting with chief secretary Manukumar Srivastava on Wednesday evening, and it was decided to pay salaries for January immediately.”

A public interest litigation petition was filed in the industrial court on August 23, 2021, and the employees were assured of regular salaries, said Sandeep Shinde, president of Maharashtra ST Kamgar Sanghatana. “However, despite our agitation and various cases, we are not getting salaries on time.’’

The financial condition of MSRTC was hit the most during the pandemic when restrictions were imposed by the state in 2021. Protesting the delay in payment of salaries, the employees began an agitation after Diwali. In April 2022, the employees took out a morcha to the residence of Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar. Following this, the government granted financial aid to the corporation.

“We have so far received nearly 3,000 crore as grant from the state. But when we wanted 1,000 crore more, the finance department asked us several questions like how the MSRTC had spent the money and what steps it had taken to become self-reliant,” an MSRTC official said.

Another official said some unions were planning an agitation again if salaries were not paid.

MSRTC provides services across the state and in Mumbai, it has four depots at Mumbai Central, Parel, Kurla, and Borivali. Its Shivneri service connecting Mumbai and Pune is quite popular. There are around 87,000 employees, and the corporation has nearly 16,000 buses on its fleet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out