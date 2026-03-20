MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government will establish the state’s first translation academy to promote Marathi language and literature. The move comes soon after Marathi was granted the status of a classical language, giving fresh momentum to demands from the literary community. State to set up first translation academy after Marathi gets classical status

According to government officials, the academy will focus on translating old Marathi manuscripts into other languages and also bringing important works from different Indian and global languages into Marathi.

The academy, the first of its kind in Maharashtra, was announced in the state budget after a ₹350-crore proposal was submitted by the state government’s Directorate of Languages.

Apart from translation work, the academy will offer formal training in translation. Courses such as certificate, diploma and post-graduate programmes will be introduced to create skilled translators and researchers.

The demand for such an academy goes back 40 years. It was repeatedly raised at Marathi literary conferences and festivals, where resolutions were passed urging the government to take action.

“The academy aims to create a massive knowledge base in Marathi. We will build a digital collection of 10 billion words using new technology. This will include reference books, research material and literature, which will be made available in Marathi. At the same time, literature from other languages will also be translated into Marathi to make higher education easier for students,” said Arun Gite, director of the Directorate of Languages.

The academy is rooted in an idea first proposed by Maharashtra’s first chief minister, Yashwantrao Chavan. The state earlier established institutions like the State Marathi Development Organisation, and the translation academy is seen as a continuation of his vision. The government is planning to name it the ‘Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Translation Academy’.

Over the years, the state has built a strong knowledge base in Marathi through various institutions. The new academy will build on this foundation. However, some experts have raised concerns about its structure. Shripad Bhalchandra Joshi, a language activist, said that while the decision is welcome, the academy should function as an autonomous body similar to Sahitya Akademi. He also pointed out that the government has not yet formed a committee of independent experts to decide its structure, despite repeated requests.

The state Marathi Language Department is currently working on details such as infrastructure, staffing and course design. Officials said the academy may be developed on the lines of national institutions like the Central Institute of Indian Languages in Mysuru, with a focus on research, training and collaboration with language experts.