State to set up panel to tackle defamation on social media

MUMBAI: With defamation cases on social media on the rise, the state government says it will set up a committee under the state director-general of police to recommend legal steps against such individuals. The state will then decide whether to amend existing laws to prosecute such individuals, or enact a new legislation.

Making the announcement in the state legislative assembly on Tuesday, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said people from all walks of life face the menace of defamation online and a decision will be taken on how to tackle it based on the committee’s recommendations.

Responding to a question raised by legislator Rahul Kul, who said he too was a victim of a vicious social media campaign, Fadnavis said, “Social media is often used to defame people, and people from all walks of life face this menace, especially women.”

Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar suggested that the government invoke provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000, which permitted arrests for offensive online posts. The chief minister, however, said the Supreme Court had issued some rulings relating to the act, which had diluted its efficacy. The provision for arresting such individuals was also deleted, he said. “Previously, we used to apply provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with IT Act, which has been prohibited by the apex court. Now legal intervention is the only way.”

Section 66A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, introduced in 2009, had criminalised sending “offensive” messages through computers or communication devices. It carried up to three years’ imprisonment but was struck down by the Supreme Court, which called it “unconstitutional”.

To curb cybercrime cases, minister of state for home Yogesh Kadam said the department has taken several preventive measures but found awareness to be more effective. “We have decided to set up a fund of ₹43 crore to run an awareness campaign about cybercrime. Under this programme, 21 crore messages will be sent out to people in the state,” he said. “We are in the process of developing a MahaCyberSafe application, which will have information on all kinds of cyber fraud, making people aware of the changing nature of the crime,” he added.