State to set up 6 shipyard clusters, eyes 6,600-cr investments and 40,000 jobs

MUMBAI: Maharashtra is setting sail on an ambitious plan to boost its maritime sector by developing large-scale marine shipyard clusters along its coastline. The proposed hubs will cater to shipbuilding, repair, recycling, and allied services, and are expected to attract over ₹6,600 crore in investments and create 40,000 jobs by 2030. The proposed hubs will cater to shipbuilding, repair, recycling, and allied services

The Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB), the nodal agency for the sector, has shortlisted six potential coastal locations, with three sites—Nandgaon in Palghar, Dighi in Raigad, and Vijaydurg in Sindhudurg—being evaluated for the first cluster. A consultant will soon be appointed to conduct a detailed techno-economic feasibility study and prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR), officials said.

“Through a preliminary assessment, we have identified six potential coastal locations. The consultant will help us determine the most feasible site among the three shortlisted. Based on the findings, we will develop the basic infrastructure and invite private players in shipbuilding and allied industries to set up operations,” said Pradeep P, CEO of MMB.

The proposed shipyard at Nandgaon will be the largest, spread across 2,666 acres—including 2,444 acres of land and 225 acres of intertidal zone. The Dighi yard is planned over 2,550 acres, while the Vijaydurg facility will require 1,371 acres.

The consultant’s mandate will include market and financial analysis, site evaluation, engineering design, and environmental and social impact assessments. The study will also identify potential risks and recommend measures to mitigate them.

A senior official from the state fisheries and port department said the government want the consultant to “incorporate global best practices, comply with national and international standards, and deliver a framework that can attract investments, generate employment, promote indigenous shipbuilding, and position Maharashtra as a maritime hub of global significance.” They have also floated tender for appointing the consultant

The initiative follows the state cabinet’s approval in April of the Shipbuilding, Ship Repair and Ship Recycling Policy, 2025—the first of its kind in Maharashtra. The policy offers a capital subsidy of 15% of project cost, up to ₹1 crore for skill development per project, and up to ₹25 crore for research and development. It also assures assistance in permits, approvals, and land allocation on concessional terms with 30-year renewable leases.

Officials said the government’s phased approach will begin with one shipyard cluster. Expansion to other identified sites will be decided based on industry response.