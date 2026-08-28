State urges pvt universities to set up cells to promote Marathi learning

MUMBAI: Following its push to make Marathi mandatory for taxi and autorickshaw drivers, the Maharashtra government has urged private universities to facilitate Marathi-language learning among students from other states by setting up dedicated cells for the purpose. The request was made at a meeting convened by higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday. (PTI)

The request was made at a meeting convened by higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday. Patil asked universities to encourage students from outside Maharashtra to develop an interest in learning the local language.

Officials said the initiative was aimed at helping students communicate more effectively and integrate better into the state’s linguistic and cultural environment. “The minister requested private universities to create an interest in language-learning among students. Once that interest is generated, it will become easier for them to learn the local language,” a senior government official said.

The meeting was convened to review the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, admissions, research, accreditation, student registration and other academic matters with the chairpersons of sponsoring bodies and vice-chancellors of self-financed universities. It was held at the Dr Homi Bhabha State University and attended by vice-chancellors of 34 private universities.

“We are aware that the government cannot make learning Marathi mandatory for students in private universities. However, the minister’s request is being viewed as a strong push, and we are hopeful that private universities will begin implementing the initiative,” the senior official said.

Patil also urged private universities to encourage students to learn foreign languages. “Learning multiple languages gives students a major competitive edge by enhancing their career prospects,” said the official. “Keeping this in mind, private universities were also asked to introduce foreign-language courses. The government has called for greater emphasis on languages such as Japanese and German, which are in demand in countries facing a shortage of skilled caregivers.”

During the meeting, Patil also directed universities to expedite the NAAC and NBA accreditation processes and ensure their participation in the NIRF rankings.

Meanwhile, the state higher and technical education department has decided not to grant permission for any new self-financed private universities in Maharashtra for the time being. A six-member committee has been constituted to undertake a detailed review of the criteria for setting up private universities. The committee has been asked to submit its report within two months.