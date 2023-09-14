State’s move to outsource 75,000 jobs kicks up a row

The state government’s decision to outsource around 75,000 jobs - class I to class III officers - to nine private agencies has invited a sharp rebuke from the gazetted officers’ union and the opposition parties. The companies include Krystal Integrated Services Private Limited which is owned by BJP MLC Prasad Lad. HT Image

As per an order issued last week, these companies will hire employees on a contractual basis and will get a commission of 15% of the payment approved for each post.

However, Maharashtra State Gazetted Officers Federation has expressed displeasure over the move.

“Till now the government had outsourced the class IV jobs (mostly unskilled). But now through this order, class I to class III posts will be filled by private companies, and it is not acceptable,” G D Kulthe from the federation said.

The opposition parties have alleged that this will end the reservation in government jobs.

The leader of opposition in the assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, claimed that this order is part of a scam which allows the private companies to earn thousands of crores of rupees per year through commission. “This is nothing but a big scam and a conspiracy by ‘Manuwadi’ BJP which is against reservation. This order will end the quota in government jobs and OBC, SC, ST students and youths should burn this order as a mark of protest.”

The Congress leader also alleged that the private companies appointed by the state government will earn around ₹30,000 crore through commission in the next five years.

Bhartiya Kamgar Sena chief and MP Arvind Sawant said this order will end the job security and there will be exploitation of workers and employees. “The Central government brought new labour laws a couple of years ago. But the MVA government under the then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray did not allow their implementation. Now this Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government has issued this order. This will end the security in government jobs. Besides, private companies will earn thousands of crores of rupees per year through this recruitment.”

Sawant also said that an employee with a ₹25,000 salary will get only around ₹18,000 in hand due to the commission paid to the private company. “The Maratha community is protesting for reservation while the OBC community is agitating to retain the percentage of reservation. At such times, the state has issued an order which will privatise the government jobs and will end the reservation. We will consult other employee unions and if necessary, will take to the streets to fight against this order.”