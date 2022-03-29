Stop loudspeakers on mosques, demands BJP
Mumbai Claiming that it leads to noise pollution, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that they want mosques to stop using loudspeakers.
A delegation headed by BJP’s city chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha met Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey and wrote to him for the prohibition.
“Citing the rulings by various courts in the past, we have pressed to stop the loudspeakers on mosques. He has assured us to consider the demand,” said BJP legislator Atul Bhatkhalkar, who was part of the delegation.
Meanwhile, talking about noise pollution, Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey told reporters on Tuesday, “Children can’t sleep. People can’t have at least one noise-free day. Hence, we are working on the ‘Silent Sunday’ concept and are in talks with other concerned agencies. Loudspeakers at religious places may also be covered under this.”
The delegation also demanded permission for processions on the occasion of Gudi Padwa on April 2. The leaders said that since prohibitory orders are in place till April 8, the police are expected to impose curbs on the processions.
“A detailed guideline related to the celebration of Gudi Padwa will be issued in two days. There is no need to react to the claims by BJP leaders,” clarified home minister Dilip Walse Patil.
Sariska tiger reserve fire: Tiger movement affected, Army called in to help
The cause of the blaze, which erupted on Monday evening and has been burning an area of around five to seven sq km, is yet to be ascertained, officials said. Tiger movement in the area has been affected by the fire, a forest official said.
Punjab revenue officers to protest amid claims of 'hostile treatment' by farmers
Farmers have accused the revenue authorities of overlooking several claims made for compensation for cotton crop losses due to the pink bollworm attack.
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
