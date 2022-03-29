Stop loudspeakers on mosques, demands BJP

Mumbai Claiming that it leads to noise pollution, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that they want mosques to stop using loudspeakers.

A delegation headed by BJP’s city chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha met Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey and wrote to him for the prohibition.

“Citing the rulings by various courts in the past, we have pressed to stop the loudspeakers on mosques. He has assured us to consider the demand,” said BJP legislator Atul Bhatkhalkar, who was part of the delegation.

Meanwhile, talking about noise pollution, Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey told reporters on Tuesday, “Children can’t sleep. People can’t have at least one noise-free day. Hence, we are working on the ‘Silent Sunday’ concept and are in talks with other concerned agencies. Loudspeakers at religious places may also be covered under this.”

The delegation also demanded permission for processions on the occasion of Gudi Padwa on April 2. The leaders said that since prohibitory orders are in place till April 8, the police are expected to impose curbs on the processions.

“A detailed guideline related to the celebration of Gudi Padwa will be issued in two days. There is no need to react to the claims by BJP leaders,” clarified home minister Dilip Walse Patil.