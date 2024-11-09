NAVI MUMBAI: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has questioned why people keep voting for those who have built only concrete structures without providing the basic infrastructure required for quality living. He raised it while addressing voters of Belapur constituency in Navi Mumbai on Friday while campaigning for his party candidate Gajanan Kale, who is also the party spokesperson and city chief. Stop voting for those who failed to give you quality life: Raj

He claimed that his is the only party which has a blueprint ready for developing the state. His party candidate Kale is up against sitting BJP MLA Manda Mhatre, Sandeep Naik and Shiv Sena rebel Vijay Nahata. “Navi Mumbai was created as Mumbai’s population was exploding. However, only concrete jungles have come up since then here and in nearby regions. No one in 70 years has cared about what people really want for a quality life,” he said.

Bringing in the British into his speech, he said that in Shivaji Park, they developed all basic infrastructure so that the residents get everything in their area. “That is called town planning. Here you have no large grounds, one auditorium for 15 lakh population, no employment opportunities close by. Just work, eat and sleep. Is this why you were born?” he asked.

Claiming that his party has the answers to resolve pertinent issues of education, health, basic civic services, he took potshots at BJP MLA Ganesh Naik and his son Sandeep Naik who recently joined the NCP (SP). “They are contesting from different parties but come together in one house at night. You are being taken for granted. You need to decide who you want in the government. Not just for yourself but also for the sake of future generations.”

Reminding the people that elections come once in five years and are not like “Salman-Shahrukh movies that keep coming”, he asked them not to waste the opportunity and vote for his party candidates to give him a chance to run the government and implement his plan for the development of the city and its suburbs.